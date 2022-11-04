Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: WE WILL ROCK YOU Releases Production Stills

The new production has opened at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater at the Ayala Malls’ Circuit Makati.

Nov. 04, 2022  

Photos: WE WILL ROCK YOU Releases Production Stills Manila, Philippines--Olivier Award nominee Nick Winston directs and choreographs his reimagined production of the British rock band Queen and Ben Elton's hit jukebox musical, "We Will Rock You." The new production has opened at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater at the Ayala Malls' Circuit Makati, launching a multi-year global tour.

From the get-go, Mr. Winston's take on this WWRY production has been pinned on his admiration for the science fiction genre.

"I'm so grateful to the producers [mainly GMG Productions] for supporting my vision for WWRY, he said. "Science fiction isn't a genre you get to explore often in musical theater, and I've had so much fun bringing this dystopian world to life with my extraordinary cast and creative team."

WWRY, which made its West End debut about 20 years ago, follows a small group of revolutionaries as they try to save rock 'n' roll in a dystopian world where a large tech company, Global Soft Corporation, spearheaded by the Killer Queen, has banned all non-computer-generated music.

To give you a peek at this somewhat crazy world--which could be not too farfetched to what the metaverse has been promising to today's Generation Z patrons--the producers have just released the show's official production photos. (Scroll down.)

In this production, Mark Crossland is the musical supervisor and arranger; Sarah Mercade, costume designer; Tom Rogers, set designer; Ben Cracknell, lighting designer; Ben Harrison, sound designer; Douglas O'Connell, video designer; Ryan-Lee Seager, associate director-choreographer; Libby Watts, assistant choreographer, and Stuart Morley, music consultant.

The cast is led by Stuart Brown, Galileo; Nicolette Fernandes, Scaramouche; Craig Urbani, Khashoggi; Londiwe Dhlomo, Killer Queen; Tiaan Rautenbach, Buddy; Richard Gau, Brit, and Danelle Cronje, Oz.

Photos: Zeus Martinez, Stuart Glover Creative/GMG Productions

