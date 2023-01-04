Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Manila-Bound, THE SOUND OF MUSIC, Releases Tickets

Tickets are now available for purchase at TicketWorld.

Jan. 04, 2023  

Broadway International Group's international production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's 'The Sound of Music' held its global launch in Singapore last year. Photo: Oliver Oliveros for BroadwayWorld.com

Manila, Philippines--Broadway International Group and Broadway Asia's international touring production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's beloved classic "The Sound of Music" has released tickets for its March 2023 run at the Samsung Performing Arts Theatre at Circuit Makati. These tickets are now available for purchase at TicketWorld.com.ph or TicketWorld outlets.

"The Sound of Music" features music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse, inspired by the memoir "The Trapp Family Singers" by Maria Augusta Trapp. A dose of Broadway hits come from this show, such as "My Favorite Things," "Do-Re-Mi," "So Long, Farewell," "Climb Ev'ry Mountain," and "Edelweiss."

For this touring production, which was officially launched in Singapore last year, three-time Tony Award-winning director Jack O'Brien ("Hairspray," "Henry IV") is at the helm. He is joined by Danny Mefford, choreographer, and Andy Einhorn, music supervisor. The production also credits Matt Lenz, original tour restaging; James Gray, original choreography restaging; Douglas Schmidt, set design; Jane Greenwood, costume design; Natasha Katz, lighting design, and Shannon Slaton, sound design.

Simone Genatt, Marc Routh, and Broadway International Group are producing, along with co-producers Roy Furman, Broadway Asia Group, Cornice Productions, and Gabrielle Palitz, in association with GMG Productions.

The original production of "The Sound of Music" opened on Broadway in 1959. It won six Tony Awards, including "Best Musical." A more popular stage-to-screen adaptation of the same name, starring Christopher Plummer and Julie Andrews, was released in 1965. It won five Oscars, including "Best Picture."

"The Sound of Music" is presented in special arrangement with Concord Theatricals, NETWorks Presentations, and Broadway Asia Company.




