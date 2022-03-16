MULA SA BUWAN Will Return This Year

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The musical previously ran at the Henry Lee Irwin Theater in December 2016 and February 2017.

Mula sa Buwan announced that it is returning to the stage with a live audience this year. The musical previously ran at the Henry Lee Irwin Theater in December 2016 and February 2017, and at the Hyundai Hall, Areté in Ateneo de Manila University in November 2018.

Directed by Pat Valera, Mula sa Buwan is a musical adaptation of Edmond Rostand's Cyrano de Bergerac and Soc Rodrigo's Filipino adaptation, with songs such as Ikaw, Matatapos Din, and Ang Sabi Nila. The show is written by Valera (concept, book, and lyrics) and William Manzano (music and lyrics).



