MINTeatro's HAMLET Closes this Weekend; See Production Photos

Manila, Philippines--MINTeatro's bare-bones production of William Shakespeare's tragedy "Hamlet" closes this weekend, Nov. 18-19, at the Meridian International College's McKinley campus.

BroadwayWorld just got a hold of some of its official production photos, shot by Monica Stohner. (Scroll down.)

Inspired by the Actor's Actors Inc.'s minimalist, modern-day take on "Hamlet" in the mid-'90s, this new production is directed by Nelsito Gomez, MINTeatro's supervisor, based on an edited text by Jaime del Mundo, featuring an all-student cast.

The cast features Rafael Jimenez, Hamlet; Zackary Flynn, King Claudius; Sophia Ann Melly, Gertrude; Dippy Arceo, Polonia; Bianca Bertulfo, Ophelia/Rosencrantz; Miguel Salaya, Laertes/Guildenstern; Vince Go, Horatio/Lucianus; Halbert Yshua Bautista, Ghost/Gravedigger/Player King, and Ian Magdale, Marcellus/Osric.

Hamlet" tackles politics, sexuality, philosophy, death, and humor. After learning about his father's death, the king of Denmark, Hamlet comes home to a new king, his uncle, who is now married to Hamlet's mother. At night, the ghost of the former king demands vengeance for his "foul and unnatural murder."

MINTeatro previously staged "Fake" by Floy Quintos, "The Captive Word" by Elsa Coscolluela, "Ang Sugilanon ng Kabiguan ni Epefania" by Alexandra May Cardoso, "Tango" by Slawomir Mzorek, and "The Mandrake" by Niccolo Machiavelli.

