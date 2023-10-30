Krysta Rodriguez, Aisha Jackson to Lead DISNEY PRINCESS-THE CONCERT in the Philippines

‘Disney Princess, The Concert’ will play in Manila, Davao, and Cebu in November 2023.

By: Oct. 30, 2023

Manila, Philippines--Broadway’s leading ladies Krysta Rodriguez (“Into The Woods”), Anneliese Van Der Pol (Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast”), Aisha Jackson (“Once Upon a One More Time”), and Steffanie Leigh (“Mary Poppins”) will star in “Disney Princess, The Concert” in Manila (Nov. 18-19, Samsung Performing Art Theater), and Davao (Nov. 21, SMX Convention Center), and Cebu (Nov. 22, Waterfront Hotel Cebu City).

Together with Broadway actor Adam J. Levy (“Moulin Rouge”), the leading ladies are expected to perform “How Far I’ll Go,” “A Whole New World,” “Just Around the Riverbend,” “Part of Your World,” “Almost There,” and “Let It Go,” among others.

Benjamin Rauhala is the “Disney Princess, The Concert” music supervisor, co-creator, and on-stage host.

“Your every dream will come true as larger-than-life animation and theatrical effects immerse the audience in pure Disney magic while these acclaimed stars sing your favorite songs and share their exclusive, hilarious, and heartfelt behind-the-scenes stories from their time on the stage and screen,” said the concert’s producers.

“Disney Princess, The Concert,” co-produced by Disney Concerts and Broadway Princess Party LLC, celebrates the music of Disney’s iconic princesses performed by Broadway stars.  The concert was based on the cabaret show “Broadway Princess Party,” first held at Feinstein’s/54 Below, New York City, in 2015.

Its touring production has visited 18 countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Brazil, Poland, New Zealand, Malaysia, China, and Thailand.  It has also been performed with the Boston Pops Orchestra and the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

Tickets are available at TicketWorld for the Manila performances and SM Tickets for the Davao and Cebu performances.






