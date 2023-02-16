Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Karylle Tatlonghari, Markki Stroem Join the International Cast of THE SOUND OF MUSIC

‘The Sound of Music’ runs at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater from Mar. 7-26, 2023.

Feb. 16, 2023  

Manila, Philippines--Overjoyed to fill in the roles of Baroness Elsa von Schraeder and Rolf, TV-theater actors Karylle Tatlonghari ("Carousel," "West Side Story") and Markki Stroem ("Jersey Boys," "Angels in America") have been announced to join the latest international tour of Rodgers and Hammerstein's "The Sound of Music," produced by the Broadway International Group and Broadway Asia ("An American in Paris," "Back to the Future"), and directed by three-time Tony awardee Jack O'Brien ("Hairspray," "The Full Monty").

"We are thrilled to welcome Karylle and Markki into the company." producer Marc Routh ("Be More Chill," "The Band's Visit") said.

"Having done many shows in Manila over the years with stars like Lea Salonga in 'Cinderella,' Filipinos are known worldwide for their spectacular talents--so when the opportunity for us to cast two roles out of the Philippines, how could we say no?"

Karylle and Markki will join the international touring company cast Jill-Christine Wiley as Maria Rainer, Trevor Martin as Captain von Trapp, Lauren Kidwell as Mother Abbess, and Lauren O'Brien as Liesl.

This revival production of "The Sound of Music," under the direction of O'Brien, kicked off at the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles in 2015, and a North American Tour followed. In its Asian leg, the production recently ran at the Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands, in Singapore, before opening in Manila at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater at the Ayala Malls' Circuit Makati Estate.

"Director Jack O'Brien tests rather than challenges tradition, bringing shimmering novelty to a familiar piece's look and sound," said Variety in its review of the touring company's earlier run.

"More significantly, O'Brien, whose brainchild this remounting was, teases out the behavioral authenticity in every moment. He seems to have parsed every line and lyric for what it implies and made it count."

"The Sound of Music" features music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, a book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse, and suggested by The Trapp Family Singers by Maria Augusta Trapp.

This production highlights the original creative work of O'Brien, Broadway choreographer Danny Mefford, set designer Douglas Schmidt, costume designer Jane Greenwood, and lighting designer Natasha Katz.

Eric Cornell serves as the general manager for Broadway Asia International. Simone Genatt, Marc Routh, and Broadway International Group are producing, along with o-producers Roy Furman, Broadway Asia Group, Cornice Productions and Gabrielle Palitz, and AMA Group of Companies, in association with GMG Productions.

Photos: Pol Mendoza, The Ronaldo Photography, Matthew Murphy




