Jerry Sibal, Other International Artists, to Conduct Floral Design Masterclass at Dusit Thani Manila

Manila, Philippines—This Saturday, Nov. 11, a masterclass on international floral design titled “Nature Meets Fashion” will be held at the Mayuree Ballroom, Dusit Thani Manila, Makati City, with Jerry Sibal, theatrical producer-director and event designer, spearheading the event.

Other international floral stylists, Indonesia’s Christian Angga Warella, Malaysia’s Thong Weng Seng, and the Philippines’ April Ong, will join Sibal.

Lectures on floral accessories, such as overskirts, headpieces, and bouquets, complementing the creations of fashion designer Pie Tanada, are part of the agenda.

It will also highlight a fashion show and live entertainment featuring performances from “Miss Saigon" alum Leo Valdez, Acel Bisa, and the Ramon Obusan Folkloric Group.

“Nature Meets Fashion” serves as a prelude to the upcoming First Philippine International Flower Festival (PIFF) in May 2024, a three-day event led by the Tourism Promotions Board Philippines (TPBP) and the Philippines’ Department of Tourism (DOT). The festival will showcase more than 200 floral displays from landscaping, floral designing, and interior and architectural designing components.

Sibal, known for creating magical settings, spectacular and lavish weddings, corporate events, and charity balls, has envisioned these two related events as gateways to cultivating, celebrating, and promoting the Philippines as a major producer of flowers in the region, next to Thailand, Taiwan, and Vietnam.

Inspired by Zig Ziglar's “If you can dream it, you can achieve it” mantra, Sibal has committed to helping the floriculture industry of the Philippines.

PIFF aims to (1) build a new global flower export industry for economic growth; (2) attract local and foreign investors in Philippine agriculture; (3) create sustainable livelihood for farmers and growers; (4) explore the latest developments in floriculture and horticulture technology; (5) introduce new and emerging tourism destinations; (6) introduce business opportunities for community development; (7) develop more interests on other facets of agriculture among the local communities; and (8) educate the farmers and growers on new skills.