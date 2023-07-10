Interview: blueREP Alums Sab Jose, Reb Atadero Reunite in LUNGS

Manila, Philippines--Despite the successful tandem of Sab Jose and mainstream actor-model-endorser Jake Cuenca, who crossed over to theater via the Duncan MacMillan play “Lungs” in 2019, the former had to find a new partner in the person of Reb Atadero for the play’s return to the local stage.

Due to Cuenca's conflict of schedule, Atadero took the vacated role. Interestingly, he picked up where he and Jose had left off when they were still co-actors at the Ateneo Blue Repertory. Both are thrilled to work together again.

Looking Back at How It All Began

As batchmates in blueREP [“Zanna, Don’t” was their last production together], Jose shares her first impressions of Atadero.

"I remember being [really] anxious (when am I not? Ha-ha) during one of our first general assemblies in blueREP. Reb was one of the first people who introduced himself and made conversation.

"Aside from Toff [de Venecia] (who eventually became my BFF and business partner), Reb and I also grew close and stayed in touch through the years. Reb has always been such a consummate performer and absolute professional. I’m [actually] quite proud of our blueREP batch for making some dent in the industry.

"Reb, in particular, has made such a name for himself, and I couldn’t be prouder of him."

Atadero, on the other hand, perceives Jose as, "In terms of being a theater geek, Sab and I couldn’t have been more different.

"The first time I saw her, she had a tote bag, and the print was Broadway playbills. She had a ‘Wicked’ tumbler (she loved ‘Wicked’). I was a newcomer who had no idea what musical theater was. But she was always so generous, especially when it comes to food! She always shared her baon.

"In terms of work ethic, Sab was hard to beat. She would always go above and beyond what was needed. While college theater was technically considered amateur, Sab was a professional through and through."

Since he and Jose became a “clique,” they share some fondest memories.

"I think it’s safe to say this now that we’re both married: I had a huge crush on Sab when we first met, but I was too torpe to do anything about it," Atadero confesses.

"But as the years went by, we became good friends who did a lot of productions together. It’s a friendship I value to this day. I always admired her generosity, seeing that now is an absolute pleasure—she can focus that energy on motherhood."

They were in multiple productions together, both as performers and as artistic team members. She recalls, "This isn’t the first time we’re playing a couple on stage. I remember doing ‘Summer of ‘42’ as an incoming junior, and it was the most nerve-wracking experience because it was my first stage kiss. I also remember being an assistant director for blueREP’s “Rock & Rule,” for which Reb was one of the musical directors.

"It was a good experience to 'test out the waters' and see if we could pursue theater as a legitimate profession after graduation. As fate would have it, we [both] pursued professional theater afterward, and we haven’t looked back since."

The Characters They Portray

“Lungs” presents a couple pondering whether they are having a baby in these challenging times. Especially during the pandemic, and now they are married in real life, what can they relate to in their character[s] as W and M?

"Pretty much every word, sentence, scene, and breath in the show!" Jose promptly shares.

"The script includes authentic and raw conversations I’ve had with my husband, particularly in light of the pandemic when we brought a child into the world. Bias aside, choosing whether or not to have a child is probably the most important decision you’ll ever make. Pregnancy and parenthood changed me completely, giving me my life’s purpose."

Atadero has pretty much similar thoughts, "The dialogue in ‘Lungs’ are literal conversations I’ve had with my wife, Tanya (Manalang): the considerations we need to take into account before starting a family, the problems of the world, and our place in society--we’ve talked about all of that.

"Honestly, it’s a little terrifying how accurately the play conveys my anxieties about the future."

In today's setting, Atadero and Jose see the relevance of their characters and what the audience could take away from the play.

Atadero ties his thoughts with his previous one, "Any period riddled with anxiety deserves a conversation.

"Look at the play ‘The Reconciliation Dinner.’ After the elections, people needed to process mountains of emotions and fallouts from strained relationships, some even within families.

"The same goes for ‘Lungs.’ The world is on the brink of monumental changes, creating an atmosphere of uncertainty and anxiety. The beauty of art is how it can become the space to confront these anxieties.

"It allows people to process their questions and address their fears and worries. ‘Lungs’ has the power to do that. At least, that’s what it’s done for me."

Jose, now mother of a two-year-old pandemic baby named Ignacio, shares, "Our characters are socially-responsible and hyperaware of the repercussions of bringing a child into the world.

"It’s admirable that people nowadays are becoming more conscious of these decisions, and they take a moment to consider whether it’s the right decision for them and the world at large. Similar to ‘Every Brilliant Thing (another play by MacMillan), it’s about time we normalize conversations about choosing to have a child or not, particularly in the Philippines where questions like 'When are you getting married? When are you having children?' are asked frequently and mindlessly.

"Children (or the lack of it) should not define a person’s worth or journey. Conversely, having a child can be one of the most beautiful things you’ll ever experience. Whatever the case, ‘Lungs’ is essentially about hope and constantly beginning again.

"It’s about breathing through each moment, living day-to-day, and making the most of life."

Apart from them, actors Brian Sy and Justine Peña alternate for the roles of M and W. Gawad Buhay awardee Caisa Borromeo directs this new production of “Lungs.”

