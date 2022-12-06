Gerald Santos Named 'Entertainer of the Year' Anew at 35th Aliw Awards

Manila, Philippines--The Aliw Awards Foundation, a pioneer in giving recognition to Filipino live entertainers in diverse categories, gave its top award, Entertainer of the Year, anew to international singer-actor Gerald Santos, who won the same prize in 2020. The 35th Aliw Awards were presented at the Manila Hotel Fiesta Pavilion on December 5.

At the awards rites, Santos was also named Best Lead Actor in a Musical for his portrayal of medical doctor-philanthropist Willie Ong in "I Will, The Musical," inspired by the life and works of Dr. Willie and his wife, Liza.

The Aliw Awards Foundation is headed by its president, Alice Reyes. Together with Reyes are its officers and trustees: Aristeo Garcia, 1st vice-president; Brian Lu, 2nd vice president; Tess Tan, secretary; Francia Conrado, treasurer; Joey Nombres and Dennis Aguilar, PROs; Jose Dadulla Jr., auditor; Rema Manzano, ex-officio trustee, and Ofelia Cajigal, Aisha Reyes, Birdie Reyes III, and Jory Reyes, trustees.

Here is the complete list of winners:

Owin Odum, Best New Artist, Male; Kanishia Santos, Best New Artist, Female; Project Juan, Best New Group Artist; EJ Salamanti, Best Stand-Up Comedian; Jon Joven Uy, Best Male Crossover Singer; Jade Riccio, Best Female Crossover Singer; Sheena Lee Palad, Best Inspirational Singer; Tanghalang Bagong Sibol, Malabon City, Best Cultural Group; Masskara Festival 22 of Bacolod City, Fiestang Caragan 2022, Mabalacat, Pampanga, and Pandang Gitab Festival of Lubang, Mindoro Occidental, Best Festival Practices and Performance; Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez of Bacolod City, Mayor Crisostomo Garbo of Mabalaat, Pampanga, and Mayor Michael Orayani of Lubang, Mindoro Occidental, Best Festival Catalyst/Organizer.

"Opera, My Master, My Slave "and "Taal: A Homage to Filipino Heritage Artistry," Best Special Events Production; Nazer Salcedo, Best Special Events Director; OJ Arci, Best Male Featured Performer in a Play; Lhorvie Nuevo, Best Female Featured Performer in a Play; Audie Gemora, Best Featured Actor in a Musical; Carla Guevara Laforteza, Best Featured Actress in a Musical; "I Will, The Musical" Actors Ensemble, Best Ensemble Performance; Joseph Chino Toledo, Best Music Direction for a Play or Musical; Antonino Rommel Ramilo, Best Composer for Original Music-Theater; Ice Seguerra, Best Concert Stage Director; Ivan Lee, Best Musical Director for a Concert; Chris Millado, Best Stage Director for a Play; Pat Valera, Best Stage Director for a Musical; "Anak Datu." Best Play; and "Mula sa Buwan," Best Musical.

Rudolph Golez, Best Instrumentalist; Johann Enriquez, Best Male Host; Shiela Valderama Martinez, Best Female Host; Kathy Hipolito Mas and Ana Feleo, Best Classical Performer, Female; Sherwin Sozon and Ivan Niccolo Nery, Best Classical Performer, Male; Nicole Laurel Asensio, Best Rhythm and Blues/ Jazz Artist; Janah Zaplan, Best Pop Artist, Female; LA Santos, Best Pop Artist, Male; "Alay Kina Alice at Agnes," Best Dance Production; MJ Arda, Best Choreographer; CLSU Maestro Singers, Best Choral Group; Xander Go, Best Lead Actor in a Play; Tex Ordonez de Leon, Best Lead Actress in a Play; Kayla Rivera, Best Lead Actress in a Musical; Nino Alejandro, Best Solo Performer in Hotels, Clubs and Music Lounges; Progeny and Kapamu Jazz Collective, Best Group Performers in Hotels, Clubs and Music Lounges; Cipriano de Guzman, Best Performance in a Concert, Male; Nina Campos, Best Performance in a Concert, Female; Sharon Cuneta/Regine Velasquez, Best Major Concert; Kea Chan and Marcelino Bautista, Best Filipino Artists based Abroad; Sounds of Manila, Best Filipino Group Artists based abroad; and Science City Gymnasium, Science City of Munoz, Nueva Ecija, Best Venue for Theater and Concerts.

