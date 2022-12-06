Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Gerald Santos Named 'Entertainer of the Year' Anew at 35th Aliw Awards

Gerald Santos Named 'Entertainer of the Year' Anew at 35th Aliw Awards

The 35th Aliw Awards were presented at the Manila Hotel Fiesta Pavilion on December 5.

Dec. 06, 2022  

Manila, Philippines--The Aliw Awards Foundation, a pioneer in giving recognition to Filipino live entertainers in diverse categories, gave its top award, Entertainer of the Year, anew to international singer-actor Gerald Santos, who won the same prize in 2020. The 35th Aliw Awards were presented at the Manila Hotel Fiesta Pavilion on December 5.

At the awards rites, Santos was also named Best Lead Actor in a Musical for his portrayal of medical doctor-philanthropist Willie Ong in "I Will, The Musical," inspired by the life and works of Dr. Willie and his wife, Liza.

The Aliw Awards Foundation is headed by its president, Alice Reyes. Together with Reyes are its officers and trustees: Aristeo Garcia, 1st vice-president; Brian Lu, 2nd vice president; Tess Tan, secretary; Francia Conrado, treasurer; Joey Nombres and Dennis Aguilar, PROs; Jose Dadulla Jr., auditor; Rema Manzano, ex-officio trustee, and Ofelia Cajigal, Aisha Reyes, Birdie Reyes III, and Jory Reyes, trustees.

Here is the complete list of winners:

Owin Odum, Best New Artist, Male; Kanishia Santos, Best New Artist, Female; Project Juan, Best New Group Artist; EJ Salamanti, Best Stand-Up Comedian; Jon Joven Uy, Best Male Crossover Singer; Jade Riccio, Best Female Crossover Singer; Sheena Lee Palad, Best Inspirational Singer; Tanghalang Bagong Sibol, Malabon City, Best Cultural Group; Masskara Festival 22 of Bacolod City, Fiestang Caragan 2022, Mabalacat, Pampanga, and Pandang Gitab Festival of Lubang, Mindoro Occidental, Best Festival Practices and Performance; Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez of Bacolod City, Mayor Crisostomo Garbo of Mabalaat, Pampanga, and Mayor Michael Orayani of Lubang, Mindoro Occidental, Best Festival Catalyst/Organizer.

"Opera, My Master, My Slave "and "Taal: A Homage to Filipino Heritage Artistry," Best Special Events Production; Nazer Salcedo, Best Special Events Director; OJ Arci, Best Male Featured Performer in a Play; Lhorvie Nuevo, Best Female Featured Performer in a Play; Audie Gemora, Best Featured Actor in a Musical; Carla Guevara Laforteza, Best Featured Actress in a Musical; "I Will, The Musical" Actors Ensemble, Best Ensemble Performance; Joseph Chino Toledo, Best Music Direction for a Play or Musical; Antonino Rommel Ramilo, Best Composer for Original Music-Theater; Ice Seguerra, Best Concert Stage Director; Ivan Lee, Best Musical Director for a Concert; Chris Millado, Best Stage Director for a Play; Pat Valera, Best Stage Director for a Musical; "Anak Datu." Best Play; and "Mula sa Buwan," Best Musical.

Rudolph Golez, Best Instrumentalist; Johann Enriquez, Best Male Host; Shiela Valderama Martinez, Best Female Host; Kathy Hipolito Mas and Ana Feleo, Best Classical Performer, Female; Sherwin Sozon and Ivan Niccolo Nery, Best Classical Performer, Male; Nicole Laurel Asensio, Best Rhythm and Blues/ Jazz Artist; Janah Zaplan, Best Pop Artist, Female; LA Santos, Best Pop Artist, Male; "Alay Kina Alice at Agnes," Best Dance Production; MJ Arda, Best Choreographer; CLSU Maestro Singers, Best Choral Group; Xander Go, Best Lead Actor in a Play; Tex Ordonez de Leon, Best Lead Actress in a Play; Kayla Rivera, Best Lead Actress in a Musical; Nino Alejandro, Best Solo Performer in Hotels, Clubs and Music Lounges; Progeny and Kapamu Jazz Collective, Best Group Performers in Hotels, Clubs and Music Lounges; Cipriano de Guzman, Best Performance in a Concert, Male; Nina Campos, Best Performance in a Concert, Female; Sharon Cuneta/Regine Velasquez, Best Major Concert; Kea Chan and Marcelino Bautista, Best Filipino Artists based Abroad; Sounds of Manila, Best Filipino Group Artists based abroad; and Science City Gymnasium, Science City of Munoz, Nueva Ecija, Best Venue for Theater and Concerts.

Photo: Antolin So/Kuya So



Review: Marriage is Not Perfect; It Never Will Be Photo
Review: Marriage is Not Perfect; It Never Will Be
Witnessing a postmodern reimagination of a sublime 20th-century Rodgers and Hammerstein musical makes one realize there is a darker, yet more revealing, life’s perspective. In Repertory Philippines’ 'Carousel,' director Toff de Venecia incorporates what we obsess about in this digital age, e.g., mobile phones, TikTok, and ring lights, amid the present-day political and societal pressures, including the countless fits of abuse in marriage.
Check Out Performance Photos from PETAs New Musical, WALANG ARAY Photo
Check Out Performance Photos from PETA's New Musical, WALANG ARAY
Before media guests and prospective show investors, Philippine Educational Theater Association has just presented some generous excerpts from the company’s newest original musical comedy, 'Walang Aray,' a humorous, entertaining tribute to a classic favorite, Severino Reyes’ 19th-century zarzuela 'Walang Sugat.'
Video: PETA Welcomes KD Estrada and Alexa Ilacad Photo
Video: PETA Welcomes KD Estrada and Alexa Ilacad
Philippine Educational Theater Association, which produced hit musicals 'Rak of Aegis' and 'Care Divas,' has officially welcomed young stars-singers KD Estrada and Alexa Ilacad to its family. Estrada and Ilacad, both Star Magic contract artists, are set to lead PETA’s return to producing original Filipino musicals via 'Walang Aray,' a humorous and entertaining take on Severino Reyes’ 1898 zarzuela 'Walang Sugat.'
Video: CAROUSEL Cast, Musical Director Take Opening Night Bows Photo
Video: CAROUSEL Cast, Musical Director Take Opening Night Bows
Repertory Philippines, one of the country’s pioneering theater companies, officially opened its 85th season with a reimagined production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s classic 'Carousel' on November 26.

From This Author - Oliver Oliveros

Oliver is a seasoned public relations and digital marketing professional who works with CEOs and young professionals to hone their creativity, stakeholders' engagement strategies, and writing a... (read more about this author)


Check Out Performance Photos from PETA's New Musical, WALANG ARAYCheck Out Performance Photos from PETA's New Musical, WALANG ARAY
November 29, 2022

Before media guests and prospective show investors, Philippine Educational Theater Association has just presented some generous excerpts from the company’s newest original musical comedy, 'Walang Aray,' a humorous, entertaining tribute to a classic favorite, Severino Reyes’ 19th-century zarzuela 'Walang Sugat.'
Video: PETA Welcomes KD Estrada and Alexa IlacadVideo: PETA Welcomes KD Estrada and Alexa Ilacad
November 28, 2022

Philippine Educational Theater Association, which produced hit musicals 'Rak of Aegis' and 'Care Divas,' has officially welcomed young stars-singers KD Estrada and Alexa Ilacad to its family. Estrada and Ilacad, both Star Magic contract artists, are set to lead PETA’s return to producing original Filipino musicals via 'Walang Aray,' a humorous and entertaining take on Severino Reyes’ 1898 zarzuela 'Walang Sugat.'
Video: CAROUSEL Cast, Musical Director Take Opening Night BowsVideo: CAROUSEL Cast, Musical Director Take Opening Night Bows
November 27, 2022

Repertory Philippines, one of the country’s pioneering theater companies, officially opened its 85th season with a reimagined production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s classic 'Carousel' on November 26.
VIDEO: After a Three-Year Wait, Gian Magdangal to Play Billy--FinallyVIDEO: After a Three-Year Wait, Gian Magdangal to Play Billy--Finally
November 23, 2022

Over three years ago (blame the COVID-19 pandemic), actor-singer Gian Magdangal was announced to play the conflicted leading man, Billy Bigelow, in a reimagined take on a classic, 'Carousel.'
Carlo Vergara's INDAYUGANG BANAL Streams Online, Now Thru Nov. 27Carlo Vergara's INDAYUGANG BANAL Streams Online, Now Thru Nov. 27
November 21, 2022

Maiba 18 Productions, Teatro 77, and Benilde Theater Arts present illustrator-playwright Carlo Vergara's newest play with songs, 'Indayugang Banal: Isang Superpowered Komedya.'
share