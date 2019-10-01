Fire at Star City Delays Gantimpala's KANSER

Kiel Alo (Crisostomo Ibarra) leads

the cast in Kanser.

The Star Theatre in the Star City complex, an amusement park, in Pasay City is currently closed to the public after a fire broke out in the morning hours of Wednesday, 2 October.

Manila, Philippines - The one-day run of Gantimpala Theater Foundation's signature production Kanser, a musical adaptation of National Hero Dr. Jose Rizal's classic novel "Noli Me Tangere," originally set tomorrow, 3 October, at the Star Theatre has been postponed until a date to be determined. A fire broke out at the Star City complex earlier this morning.

As of 4:30 a.m., the fire has been declared under control, according to a report by GMA News.

The report also said that "the initial investigation showed that the fire started from the storage facility of the amusement park's 'Snow World' building."

Gantimpala's Kanser, whose second part is El Filibusterismo, which was also based on Dr. Rizal's other novel, has been continually staged by the theater company since the late 1980s. The original straight play adaptation was written by playwright Jomar Fleras; the musical adaptation, a brainchild of veteran stage director-actor Frannie Zamora, has been rewritten by Fleras, featuring the music composed by Jed Balsamo.

A statement on the official Facebook Page of Gantimpala Theater Foundation says: "Kanser shows (Thursday, Oct. 3) at Star Theater will have to be rescheduled due to fire gutted the Star City Complex today (about after 12MN). Please wait for further notice of the date for the rescheduling of shows."

The show stars newcomer Kiel Alo (Crisostomo Ibarra), together with Rare Jireh Yzel Columna (Maria Clara), Carlo Manalac (Elias), Leo Ponseca (Padre Damaso), Carlo Mendoza (Padre Salvi), Neil Tolentino (Pilosopong Tasyo), Roni Abario (Pilosopong Tasyo, Don Tiburcio), Sarah Maniquis (Donya Victorina), Lezlie Dailisan (Don Tiburcio), Reina Reas (Donya Consolacion), Angelo Moratilla (Tinyente Guevarra), Frannie Zamora (Kapitan Tiyago), Richelle Anne Joson (Sisa), Jesiela Gripo (Sinang), Juan Miguel Tecson (Basilio), John Joevhin Pascual (Crispin), and Francis Cruz III (Lucas).

Rounding out the cast are Miguell Arnaldo, Jerecho Ramirez, Mark Tulipat, Joseph Navarro, Romualdo Delos Reyes, Vangie Inocencio, Kimberly Somoza, and Beaulah Saycon.

Its creative and production team includes Frannie Zamora, director; Francis Cruz III, assistant director; Joseph Matheu, lighting designer; Sonny Aniceto, set designer; Leslie Dailisan, choreographer, and Roselle Buenaventura, stage manager.

Check out production photos of Kanser.

Photo: Oliver Oliveros





