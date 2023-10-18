Drei Sugay Re-embraces the Challenges of Theater

Manila, Philippines--After his stints at “The Voice Teens Philippines” (2020) and “Idol Philippines” (2022), young singer-songwriter Drei Sugay tries musical theater anew, not working off stage but on stage this time, starring in the ‘90s teen series, now a musical, “Tabing Ilog.” He plays the role of Fonzy, alternating with Vino Mabalot.

Drei’s first foray into theater was during high school at the University of the East, where he joined its official theater club, Teatro Silangan, several years ago. “I started with a technical role as a freshman; I was moving the spotlight. I finished as an assistant stage manager, and by the end of my tenure at Teatro Silangan, I gained a deeper appreciation for theater and what goes on behind the curtain.

“Though, when I tried acting, I mostly did support roles, and I won ‘Most Promising Actor’ two years in a row,” he recalled fondly.

Drei confessed he may have experience in theater, but it never crossed his mind that he’d dive back into it since he had already shifted his focus to making music. But his parents prodded him to audition for “Tabing Ilog.” “Initially, I wanted to try it out for fun,” he said. “There’s nothing to lose, and nothing’s wrong in trying. I didn’t expect much from it as many other established actors, singers, and dancers auditioned for the musical.”

‘Tabing Ilog’ Journey

Besides Drei’s parents, Star Magic Management’s Yeng Yuson also encouraged him to audition for “Tabing Ilog.”

“Suddenly, I’m in the callbacks, and the next thing I knew, I was part of the final cast!’ he recalled.

He’s portraying Alfonso “Fonzy” Ledesma, the character the young Baron Geisler popularized in the original TV series. According to Drei, Fonzy’s character in the musical is very different from the TV series, and this character is a far cry from his real-life personality.

“I hope I can bring out the best Fonzy’s character has to offer,” he said. “[You see] the beauty of the script is that each lead character has their own story, and each story converges into their ‘barkadahan’ (friendships) and how this group of friends faces every triumph and challenge.”

In auditioning for “Tabing Ilog,” his previous experience in singing competitions has equipped him to embrace what he could still do by discovering it along the way. “[For instance] theater uses your whole body so much more, and not only do you have to act in character and sing in character, too. So, you must bring out a different vocal style depending on the character’s motivations,” he said.

When asked what he can advise musical artists who are toying with trying theater, Drei said, “Do it! Try it out! We all start from somewhere. I, for example, started as someone who didn’t have as much confidence as I do today.

“Theater brings out the best in you, and if you have the opportunity--grab it!”

Star Magic and PETA Plus present this run of “Tabing Ilog,” featuring music by Vincent de Jesus, book by Eljay Castro Deldoc, and direction by Phil Noble.

Photo: Star Music