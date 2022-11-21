Carlo Vergara's INDAYUGANG BANAL Streams Online, Now Thru Nov. 27

Manila, Philippines--Maiba 18 Productions, Teatro 77, and Benilde Theater Arts present illustrator-playwright Carlo Vergara's newest play with songs, "Indayugang Banal: Isang Superpowered Komedya."

Mr. Vergara is the creator behind previous stage hits: "Zsazsa Zaturnnah" and "Kung Paano Ako Naging Leading Lady."

To those who missed the limited live performances of "Indayugang Banal" at the College of Saint Benilde, don't fret; the production is available to stream online until Sunday, November 27, via Ticket2Me.net.

But before clicking the play button, why not check some production photos below?

"Indayugang Banal" is a two-hour play transporting audiences into a fictional city whose citizens are obsessed with gods and goddesses. In town, we're introduced to the masked hero Buana, who aims to wipe out criminals and supernatural creatures, similar to the beasts and life forms in the aswang folklore.

With the creatures growing in number, Buana fears the time when she will be incapable of defeating them.

In the play, we're also introduced to Lourdes Remedios, a vlogger-content creator wannabe, and her boyfriend, Paolo, a fitness enthusiast who happens to be hiding a strange and unsettling past.

Expect superheroes, Filipino myths, social media traction, and the incredible powers of faith and fans weaved into the story.

The play is directed by Tuxqs Rutaquio, with dramaturgy by Dominique La Victoria.

Photos: Zeus Martinez/Maiba 18 Productions

