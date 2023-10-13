Cameron Mackintosh's Revival Production of MISS SAIGON to Play Manila, March 2024

A fitting follow-up to the massive hit ‘Hamilton,’ Cameron Mackintosh’s revival production of ‘Miss Saigon’ takes the stage at the Theatre at Solaire.

By: Oct. 13, 2023

Manila, Philippines--The 2014 West End production of “Miss Saigon,” which also premiered on Broadway in 2017 and recently played at the Sydney Opera House, will make its way to The Theatre at Solaire in March 2024. GMG Productions and GWB Entertainment are on board as producers.    

This production, the first revival of “Miss Saigon,” opened to record-breaking advance sales and critical acclaim, winning nine WhatsOnstage Awards, including Best West End Show, Best Musical Revival, Best Direction (Laurence Connor), Best Actor in a Musical (Jon Jon Briones), Best Actress in a Musical (Eva Noblezada), Best Supporting Actor in a Musical (Kwang-Ho Hong), and Best Supporting Actress in a Musical (Rachelle Ann Go), who currently plays Eliza in “Hamilton.”

Mackintosh said, “I’m thrilled to bring my spectacular new production of ‘Miss Saigon’ to Manila.  It’s the best production of the show I’ve ever produced, with one of the most brilliant casts that have ever performed the show worldwide.”

“I can’t envisage another show of this scale being done in Manila for the foreseeable future," he added. 

The last time Mackintosh brought “Miss Saigon” to Manila was at the Cultural Center of the Philippines in 2000, where many local theatergoers saw Tony winner Lea Salonga playing the tragic heroine, Kim, for the first time.

“Filipinos have a deep connection with ‘Miss Saigon’ because it has been the stage where many Filipino artists have had their moment to shine, such as Lea Salonga, Jon Jon Briones, Joanna Ampil, Rachelle Ann Go, and countless others who showcased their extraordinary skills and passion,” said GMG Productions CEO Carlos Candal.

A retelling of Giacomo Puccini’s opera, Madama Butterfly, “Miss Saigon” transplants the opera’s lovers into war-torn Vietnam in the ‘70s, where a young Vietnamese bargirl, Kim, meets and falls in love with an American G.I., Chris, and are torn apart by the fall of Saigon.

A sung-through musical, “Miss Saigon” features music by Claude-Michel Schonberg, with lyrics by Richard Maltby Jr. and Alain Boublil, adapted from the original French lyrics by  Boublil.  It also has additional new lyrics by Michael Mahler

Besides Connor as director, its creative team also includes Bob Avian (musical staging) and Geoffrey Garratt (additional choreography), Totie Driver and Matt Kinley (production design based on the original concept by Adrian Vaux), Andreane Neofitou (costume design), Bruno Poet (lighting design), Luke Halls (projections), Mick Potter (sound design), William David Brohn (orchestrations), and Alfonso Casado Trigo and Guy Simpson (music supervision).

Tickets go on public sale on November 6, 2023, at TicketWorld, after a UnionBank pre-sale period from Oct. 23 to Nov. 3, 2023.

Register for the GMG Miss Saigon waitlist HERE.




Recommended For You