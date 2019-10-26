BGC Passion Collective Presents BREAKUPS & BREAKDOWNS

Almost a decade after its initial run, Breakups & Breakdowns returns to the stage this November.

The story follows four people:

Mark, a successful playwright whose newest play concerns the girl who broke his heart;

Nina, the no-nonsense heartbreaker in question, who is starting to regret her recent actions;

Derek, a playboy whose usual seduction games don't seem to be working so well anymore; and

Sandy, Derek's newest prospect, a theater actress who is playing games of her own.

Written by theater-veteran, Joel Trinidad, with music by acclaimed musical director, Rony Fortich, this romantic musical comedy takes a warm-hearted look at dating and relationships.

The production will be staged by the BGC Passion Collective, BGC's premier community theater group, under the direction of Nicky Triviño and Joel Trinidad, himself. Fans of the show will be delighted to discover that the script, originally written as a four-hander, has been re-written for a full ensemble and now features several new characters.

The show will run on October 15 at 8PM and October 16 at 3PM and 8PM at the Globe Auditorium, Maybank Performing Arts Theater, BGC Arts Center in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

Tickets are P500 each. For ticket reservations:

Email: bgcpassioncollective@gmail.com

Viber/Globe: Jaja- 0905 325 2312

Smart: Sam - 0919 999 7848

For more information, visit facebook.com/BGCArtsCenter





