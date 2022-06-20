BAYAN BAYANAN: LETTERS FROM HOME Comes to The Cultural Center of the Philippines Next Month

The Cultural Center of the Philippines in cooperation with Erehwon Center for the Arts presents Bayan Bayanan: Letters from Home, the much-loved classic play of the late, celebrated playwright Bienvenido Noriega, Jr. transformed into a musical by the intensely creative director of Philippine theatre, Dr. Anton Juan.

Featuring new songs, modern sets, creative lighting, passionate acting, the play portrays the heart-warming and, sometimes, heart-breaking stories of Filipinos trying to carve a better life for themselves abroad. The twists and turns of their lives are viewed by Dino, a scholar sent to study abroad on an international scholarship, much as Boy Noriega was, when he was inspired to write the play. Dino is portrayed by theater actor and classically trained singer Carlo Mañalac, who is remembered for having played several roles in different presentations of "Kanser," a theatrical adaptation of Rizal's "Noli Me Tangere."

This production enjoys the special support of the Embassy of France in the Philippines, which has designated the play as part of their series of celebrations for the 75th anniversary of the Philippines - France diplomatic relations. The Embassy has sponsored the participation of French actress, Ms. Uno Zigelbaum, for a special role in this musical.

Performances run July 15-17. Learn more at https://premier.ticketworld.com.ph/shows/show.aspx?sh=BAYAN22