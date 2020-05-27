Atlantis Theatrical Adds Additional Slots to Its Virtual Musical Theater Workshop

Manila, Philippines - Due to an overwhelming response, Atlantis Theatrical has decided to add more slots to its "virtual" musical theater program this June 2020. Now, more kids and teens can access all the fun and creativity in Atlantis Theatrical's annual workshops from the safety of their own homes.

The classes will be held from June 1 to 20, 2020, with a total of nine sessions that are one to two hours each, and a maximum of three students at a time to maintain the quality of instruction. Atlantis Theatrical is now accepting applicants for the T-TH-S schedule. Limited slots are still available for the initial offering of M-W-F classes. Applicants for the kids' workshop may range from seven to12 years old, while the teens' workshop accepts students 13-17 years old. All workshop sessions will be conducted via Zoom.

The virtual workshop aims to keep the spirit of theater and collaboration alive in young, budding performers across the globe. The program is designed to teach kids and teens the rudiments of musical theater, and at the same time, develop creativity, self-confidence, empathy, and sociability. Students will have a blast with their peers with engaging activities such as storytelling, pantomime, basic jazz, voice lessons, and song interpretation. The virtual setting will give them an intimate and focused learning experience aided by the critically-acclaimed faculty members, who have also graced local and international stages.

Contact Atlantis Theatrical at info@atlantistheatrical.com or at 63917 8381534 to sign up.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You