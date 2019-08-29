Atlantis Announces Full Cast, Creative Team for SWEENEY TODD; Show Opens Oct. 11

Manila, Philippines--Atlantis Theatrical Entertainment Group is thrilled to announce its full cast and creatives for SWEENEY TODD, its final musical offering for its 20th-anniversary season. It was previously announced that Tony and Olivier Award winner Lea Salonga and rock icon Jett Pangan would lead the cast as Mrs. Lovett and Sweeney Todd, respectively. They will be joined by Ima Castro as the Beggar Woman, Andrew Fernando as Judge Turpin, Gerald Santos as Anthony Hope, and Nyoy Volante as Adolfo Pirelli.

Also joining them are Mikkie Bradshaw-Volante, fresh off her critically-acclaimed performance as Cynthia Weil in BEAUTIFUL, as Johanna; Luigi Quesada (DANI GIRL, WAITRESS) as Tobias; Arman Ferrer (MABINING MANDIRIGMA, BEAUTIFUL) as Beadle, and Dean Rosen (BEAUTIFUL, WAITRESS) as Jonas Fogg. Completing the ensemble are Steven Conde, Sarah Facuri, Christine Flores, Jep Go, Kevin Guiman, and Emeline Celis Guinid,

SWEENEY TODD will be directed by Bobby Garcia and will have set design by Tony Award winner David Gallo, musical direction by Gerard Salonga along with the ABS-CBN Philharmonic Orchestra, costume design by Rajo Laurel, choreography by Cecile Martinez, lighting design by Aaron Porter, hair and makeup design by Leslie Espinosa, vocal direction by ManMan Angsico, and sound design by Justin Stasiw.

Bobby Garcia says, "We have gathered quite the cast for this retelling of Stephen Sondheim's classic musical thriller. I think we will be bringing to the stage a unique version of SWEENEY TODD, as told by some of the best musical theater storytellers in the country, led by Lea Salonga and Jett Pangan. I am also so excited to be collaborating with a creative team full of geniuses in their craft. I can't wait to begin."

Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler's musical masterpiece SWEENEY TODD has become a bloody, worldwide success since being awarded eight Tony Awards, (including Best Musical), for its Broadway premiere, as well as the Oliver Award for Best New Musical. SWEENEY TODD, a tasty, thrilling, theatrical treat has simultaneously shocked, awed, and delighted audiences across the world. The Broadway revival went on to win two more Tony Awards taking its total up to 10 Tony Awards. This year also marks the 40th anniversary of the musical, having first opened on Broadway in 1979. SWEENEY TODD caps Atlantis' 20th-anniversary season, which has included acclaimed runs of ANGELS IN AMERICA: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES, BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King MUSICAl, and the launch of its new division ATLANTIS IMAGINARIUM YOUNG THEATRE (AIYT) with its premiere production MADAGASCAR, A MUSICAL ADVENTURE.

SWEENEY TODD runs from October 11 to 27, 2019, at the Theatre at Solaire in Paranaque City. Tickets are now available at TicketWorld.com.ph.

Photos: Atlantis Theatrical Entertainment Group





