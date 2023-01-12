Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
At Best When There's Singing and Dancing on Screen

At Best When There's Singing and Dancing on Screen

'Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody' now screens across Philippine cinemas.

Jan. 12, 2023  

Manila, Philippines--Learning music mogul Clive Davis gave the imprimatur to "Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody," the biopic of Davis's former protegee and the late music icon Whitney Houston, promises topnotch musical sequences, which would not disappoint--even the most critical superfans. Lead actress Naomi Ackie ensures she does the job well: to look and sing like Houston, especially lip-synching to the singer's original recorded vocals, which makes for hauntingly mesmerizing musical moments.

From that instance where Ackie, as the 19-year-old Houston, steps on a small stage to sing "The Greatest Love of All," originally recorded by fellow Arista artist George Benson, with Davis in the audience, to Ackie, as Houston in her prime at the 1994 American Music Awards, where she received eight awards, the British actress, who also sings in real-life, apparently gives an eerie life--in an astonishing way--to Houston. Every hand gesture, the flick of an eye, and lip movement was right on the money.

Add to that Gerald Sullivan's precise production details, where he recreates frame-by-frame some of Houston's similarly iconic music videos from the mid-'80s to the early '90s, such as "How Will I Know" and the love theme from the movie "The Bodyguard," "I Will Always Love You," originally recorded by Dolly Parton. Sullivan has coined his approach to capturing the littlest details as "like contemporary archaeology," which was a rewarding treat for the viewers.

Unfortunately, the magic fizzles out when no singing or dancing is happening on screen. The spoken scenes, which fall under the department of screenwriter Anthony McCarten of "Bohemian Rhapsody" fame, wallow in formulaic storytelling about one's path to musical stardom, which proved detrimental to biopics in the same vein, such as in the case of "John & Yoko: A Love Story," or the more recent "Respect," which chronicles Aretha Franklin's life and music.

The proceedings get to pick up, though, when the film reveals bits and pieces about Houston's complex relationships with the people closest to her--partially fulfilling the film's promise of a no holds barred account of the rise and fall of the superstar. Longtime friend-turned-creative director Robyn Crawford, played by Nafessa Williams, shared a romantic relationship with Houston, but the latter's parents, John Russell and Cissy, disapproved. On the other hand, Houston's dad, played by Clarke Peters, had a massive fight with his daughter over money. The scene where Peter's John Russell is on a hospital bed nagging his daughter, "Pay me the money you owe me," did happen for real.

"Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody," directed and executive produced by Kasi Lemmons, is now screening across Philippine cinemas.

The film is distributed in the Philippines by Columbia Pictures, the local office of Sony Pictures Releasing International.

Photo: Columbia Pictures




WHITNEY HOUSTON: I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY Screens Across Philippine Cinemas Starting Ja Photo
WHITNEY HOUSTON: I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY Screens Across Philippine Cinemas Starting Jan. 8
Acclaimed biopic 'Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody' starts its screening across Philippine cinemas on Sunday, January 8. The filmmakers, headed by film director-executive producer Kasi Lemmons, have obtained the original recordings of Houston’s 22 greatest hits and remixed them for today’s state-of-the-art sound of movie theaters.
Tickets on Sale For THE SOUND OF MUSIC International Tour in Manila Photo
Tickets on Sale For THE SOUND OF MUSIC International Tour in Manila
The international tour of Rodgers & Hammerstein's THE SOUND OF MUSIC, produced by Broadway International Group will arrive in Manila from March 7th to March 26th 2023. The brand new international production is set to be staged at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater in in Circuit Makati. 
Manila-Bound, THE SOUND OF MUSIC, Releases Tickets Photo
Manila-Bound, THE SOUND OF MUSIC, Releases Tickets
Broadway International Group and Broadway Asia’s international touring production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s beloved classic 'The Sound of Music' has released tickets for its March 2023 run at the Samsung Performing Arts Theatre at Circuit Makati. These tickets are now available for purchase at TicketWorld.com.ph or TicketWorld outlets.
Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Philippines Awards; Samsung Performin Photo
Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Philippines Awards; Samsung Performing Arts Theatre Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
The final standings have been announced as of Tuesday, December 27th for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Philippines Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

From This Author - Oliver Oliveros

Oliver is a seasoned public relations and digital marketing professional who works with CEOs and young professionals to hone their creativity, stakeholders' engagement strategies, and writing a... (read more about this author)


At Best When There's Singing and Dancing on ScreenAt Best When There's Singing and Dancing on Screen
January 12, 2023

Learning music mogul Clive Davis gave the imprimatur to 'Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody,' the biopic of Davis’s former protegee and the late music icon Whitney Houston, promises topnotch musical sequences, which would not disappoint--even the most critical superfans.
Photos: A Peek at WE WILL ROCK YOU Opening Night in SingaporePhotos: A Peek at WE WILL ROCK YOU Opening Night in Singapore
January 9, 2023

Broadway titles’ presenter GMG Productions opened its newly-reimagined production of the hit jukebox musical based on the songs of the rock band Queen, 'We Will Rock You,' at the Esplanade-Theatres on the Bay” last January 5.
WHITNEY HOUSTON: I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY Screens Across Philippine Cinemas Starting Jan. 8WHITNEY HOUSTON: I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY Screens Across Philippine Cinemas Starting Jan. 8
January 4, 2023

Acclaimed biopic 'Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody' starts its screening across Philippine cinemas on Sunday, January 8. The filmmakers, headed by film director-executive producer Kasi Lemmons, have obtained the original recordings of Houston’s 22 greatest hits and remixed them for today’s state-of-the-art sound of movie theaters.
Manila-Bound, THE SOUND OF MUSIC, Releases TicketsManila-Bound, THE SOUND OF MUSIC, Releases Tickets
January 4, 2023

Broadway International Group and Broadway Asia’s international touring production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s beloved classic 'The Sound of Music' has released tickets for its March 2023 run at the Samsung Performing Arts Theatre at Circuit Makati. These tickets are now available for purchase at TicketWorld.com.ph or TicketWorld outlets.
Hit Musical ANG HULING EL BIMBO Returns in April 2023; Lead Cast AnnouncedHit Musical ANG HULING EL BIMBO Returns in April 2023; Lead Cast Announced
December 27, 2022

Hit original Filipino musical 'Ang Huling El Bimbo,' which features songs popularized by Filipino rock band Eraserheads, will return to the Newport Performing Arts Theatre at Newport World Resorts in April 2023. Its original cast members Gab Pangilinan (Joy), Gian Magdangal (Hector), and Topper Fabregas (Young Anthony) have been announced to reprise their roles in the production.
share