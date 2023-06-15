Artistic Integrity or Profit?

John Logan’s ‘Red’ runs until this Sunday, June 18, 2023, at the PETA Theatre Center.

By: Jun. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
Jason Arrow Will Lead the International Tour of HAMILTON Photo 2 Jason Arrow Will Lead the International Tour of HAMILTON
Photos: Yna Cajipe, Emman Casquejo Return to DADDY LONG LEGS in Cebu Photo 3 Photos: Yna Cajipe, Emman Casquejo Return to DADDY LONG LEGS in Cebu
Video: Watch Excerpt from TULOY ANG PALABAS, Virgin Labfest 2023 Photo 4 Video: Watch Excerpt from TULOY ANG PALABAS, Virgin Labfest 2023

Artistic Integrity or Profit?

Manila, Philippines--A little over 10 years since Actor's Actors Inc.'s The Necessary Theatre premiered John Logan's Tony Award-winning play "Red" in Asia, the theater company brings back the two-hander on stage.  Bart Guingona still plays the abstract expressionist Mark Rothko, while JC Santos plays his fictional studio assistant Ken, originally played by Joaquin Valdes.

This new production poses the question of integrity versus profit more intently than its predecessor, which this writer also saw. Should the artist live a life of the stereotype of a struggling artist, or should they embrace a profitable or more commercial creativity?

"There’s only one thing I fear in life, my friend, that one day the black will swallow the red,” Rothko said in the play, which encapsulates its crux.

Rothko is in his Manhattan studio in the late ‘50s, commissioned to paint the Seagram murals, the first of a series he applies dark hues, for the exclusive, newly-opened Four Seasons restaurant.

An alpha male, Rothko, gives orders to his assistant. The latter mixes the paints, makes the frames, and primes the canvases. That’s how Rothko envisions his employer-employee relationship with his new associate, who’s bound to work for him in the next two years.

Production Designer Mark Daniel Dalacat creates a playing space for the two actors that’s intimate yet ring-spaced, laying the ground for a 90-minute free-flowing and often clashing views about art appreciation, commodification, and legacy.

Gabo Tolentino and Satya Edilo's low-key lighting, which Rothko prefers to depict the “tragedy, ecstasy, and doom” in his paintings, complements well with Jose Buencamino's enigmatic, sometimes chilling sound design, which makes the storytelling gripped with pulsating, at times conflicting beats, reflecting Rothko's sense of self and his art.

Artistic Integrity or Profit? As the play progresses, in this writer’s reading, Rothko realizes Ken is a figment of his imagination. Logan's brilliance uses Ken to stir up Rothko's conscience as an artist. Ken, eventually questions Rothko's theories of art and his commission work for the upscale restaurant. Rothko abhors the rise of popular art and big businesses, which contradicts his ideology as an artist. How could he possibly agree to a hefty sum for something highly consumerism?

Rothko's lopsided conversations with Ken is a tug-of-war, revealing further what kind of artist the former was. He may be a narcissist, a snob, but his roots reflect Ken’s difficult childhood. This parallels that of Rothko, a Jew living in Russia during WWII before immigrating to the United States. 

As Rothko and Ken fight about their differing views as artists, it becomes more apparent towards the play’s last 20 minutes that Rothko was dealing with his demons following his suicide in 1970.

Guingona allows Rothko’s character to envelop him further as an actor, like being possessed by Rothko’s ghost. While Santos effectively paints a vivid picture of how idealistic Rothko was in his younger years. Ken randomly flashes memories of the young Rothko, reminding the latter of his raison d être as an artist.

“Create something new,” Rothko once said to “his younger self.”

The play also succeeds in explaining how many artists couldn't reconcile fame with their "truths." It mirrors Friedrich Nietzsche's “The Birth of Tragedy” with that of Paul Jackson Pollock’s death. Nietzsche says this emptiness has resulted partly from a lack of mythology.

"The images of the myth have to be the unnoticed omnipresent demonic guardians, under whose care the young soul grows to maturity and whose signs help the man to interpret his life and struggles,” wrote Nietzsche.

--with additional words by Oliver Oliveros

Photo: Ivan Sarenas




RELATED STORIES - Philippines

1
Video: Reminisce the Past with KALESA, Performed by Tribu Photo
Video: Reminisce the Past with KALESA, Performed by Tribu

Trained classical voices and contemporary music arrangements breathe new life to Filipino folk songs, kundiman, and arias in Ephesus Teatron Group Inc.’s first major live musical concert in three years, 'Klasical.'

2
Photos: Yna Cajipe, Emman Casquejo Return to DADDY LONG LEGS in Cebu Photo
Photos: Yna Cajipe, Emman Casquejo Return to DADDY LONG LEGS in Cebu

Cebuano actors Yna Cajipe and Emman Casquejo reprise their roles, Jerusha and Jervis, respectively, in the mid-year repeat of the hit musical 'Daddy Long Legs,' directed by Cebu-renowned director Penny Ong.

3
Video: Watch Excerpt from TULOY ANG PALABAS, Virgin Labfest 2023 Photo
Video: Watch Excerpt from TULOY ANG PALABAS, Virgin Labfest 2023

Shamaine Buencamino and Rissey Reyes-Robinson star in Layeta Bucoy’s 'Tuloy ang Palabas,' an entry to the 18th edition of Virgin Labfest, Set B, presented by the Cultural Center of the Philippines, The Writer’s Bloc, and Tanghalang Pilipino.

4
Review: TWENTY QUESTIONS, 20 Years Later Photo
Review: TWENTY QUESTIONS, 20 Years Later

If you were to stage a 20-year-old two-hander post-pandemic, it’d be a smart move to update its directorial decisions and the script’s words and dialogues, especially with the play’s themes about young love, pre-marital sex, and peer pressure meant to resonate, at the least, with the Gen Zers today.

From This Author - Jude Cartalaba

Piolo Pascual: 'There's An Ibarra In Each of Us'Piolo Pascual: 'There's An Ibarra In Each of Us'
Jude Matthew Servilla: Breaking the Conventions of a Leading ManJude Matthew Servilla: Breaking the Conventions of a Leading Man
Juan Carlos Galano Rekindles His Love for the TheaterJuan Carlos Galano Rekindles His Love for the Theater
Karylle Tatlonghari, Markki Stroem Talk THE SOUND OF MUSICKarylle Tatlonghari, Markki Stroem Talk THE SOUND OF MUSIC

Videos

Video: Sara Bareilles Reflects on 'Surreal' WAITRESS Film Premiere Video Video: Sara Bareilles Reflects on 'Surreal' WAITRESS Film Premiere
See Constantine Maroulis & More in ROCK & ROLL MAN Video
See Constantine Maroulis & More in ROCK & ROLL MAN
See Miranda, Uzele & Jackson Perform at Gala on the Green 2023 Video
See Miranda, Uzele & Jackson Perform at Gala on the Green 2023
Tim Lutkin Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Lighting Design of a Play' Video
Tim Lutkin Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Lighting Design of a Play'
View all Videos

Philippines SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hamilton
The Theatre At Solaire (9/17-11/26)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# AXEL PAF … A 76th Anniversary Concert
The Theatre At Solaire (6/23-6/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sandbox Festival 2023
Zobel De Ayala Recital Hall (6/24-7/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Boses at Aral Concert
Music Museum (10/28-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sheryn Regis - All Out
Music Museum (7/08-7/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Absolute Mega Best of Comedy Manila
Samsung Performing Arts Theater (6/24-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Peach Tree Rascals Live In Manila
Globe Auditorium, Maybank Performing Arts Theater (7/25-7/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fra Lippo Lippi - Per Sorensen
The Theatre At Solaire (6/16-6/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bruno Major Live in Manila
Samsung Performing Arts Theater (8/15-8/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Imagine - The Beatles Legacy
Music Museum (7/15-7/15)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You