Anonymous Theater Presents LARO PROJECT

"LARO PROJECT" by ANONYMOUS THEATER is a showcase of two plays written by Mike Lopez, namely "Laro Tayo" and "Usapang Pambata."

As ANONYMOUS THEATER aims to give lesser-known actors and writers a chance at the spotlight, the plays featured in LARO are fresh from the page and the actors are ripe and ready to bring life into their words.

The cast includes J Villanueva (Short and Sweet's Thank You Mr. Pongpat, and Bob Gets Cast Out of Hell, direction for Short and Sweet's Red Wire, Blue Wire, and One Night Stan), Pamela Imperial (Rent Manila, Dani Girl, Bluebird of Happiness), Jiano Magdaraog (Flashcard Tangle, Joseph the Dreamer, Cymbeline) and Niko Peña (Tanghalang Ateneo's Ang Oresteyas, Trumpets Playshop's Penny for A Pee, Trumpets Playshops' Proof Positive)

Both of these plays are directed by Rianelle Alba (Ageless Passion, direction for Short & Sweet's Woman's Work, Sixteen Bars).

This one-night event will take place at the Black Box at The PARC Foundation, San Juan on May 25, 26 and June 8 with shows at 3:00PM and 7:00 PM.

Tickets are at Php 350 each.





