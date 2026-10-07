A Milestone 30th Anniversary Tour: CHICAGO The Musical Returns to Manila

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Manila, Philippines—Broadway’s most dazzling and dangerously seductive musical is coming back to the Theatre at Solaire! GMG Productions, in association with legendary Broadway producers Barry & Fran Weissler and Crossroads Live Group CEO David Ian, has officially announced that “Chicago The Musical” will play in Manila for a limited run from March 9 to 28, 2027—fresh off performances in Seoul, Dubai, and India.

As you may have forgotten, “Chicago The Musical” opened at The Theatre at Solaire in 2014. Returning more than a decade later, this engagement marks a full-circle moment for the musical and its local and regional fans. Its return to Manila is also a key stop on the global tour celebrating “Chicago The Musical’s” 30th anniversary.

“It was such an honor to be chosen as the inaugural production at the grand opening of the Theatre at Solaire back in 2014, so for ‘Chicago’ to return to Manila next year and take that same stage again is a real homecoming,” said Barry Weissler.

“John Kander [composer], Fred Ebb [lyricist], and Bob Fosse [choreographer], created a prescient masterpiece that is ever relevant in this moment and time. Audiences are in for a real treat. The show is as hot as ever!" he added.

This six-time Tony Award-winning musical, which opened on Broadway in 1996 and whose film adaptation won the 2003 Academy Award for Best Picture, delivers all the signature razzle-dazzle, pulse-pounding Bob Fosse choreography, and timeless hits, such as “All That Jazz,” “Cell Block Tango,” and “I Can’t Do It Alone,” that have captivated millions of fans across the globe.

Second only to “The Phantom of the Opera” as the longest-running Broadway show of all time, “Chicago The Musical” continues to sell out night after night at the Ambassador Theatre in New York, which currently stars Filipino Broadway stars Lissa deGuzman (Velma Kelly) and Red Concepcion (Amos Hart).

Beyond Broadway, the musical has played across 38 countries and in more than 525 cities worldwide.

Set against the decadent, neon-lit backdrop of 1920s jazz-age Chicago, Illinois, the musical delivers a razor-sharp, deliciously satirical look at fame, greed, and the American justice system.

The story follows Roxie Hart (Sarah Soetaert), a naïve and married nightclub dancer who shoots her lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Landing in Cook County Jail, Roxie meets her vaudeville idol—the sharp-tongued double-murderess Velma Kelly (Djalenga Scott). Desperate to escape the gallows, Roxie hires Chicago’s slickest, most silver-tongued defense attorney, Billy Flynn (Dan Burton).

"’ Chicago’ is one of those extraordinary shows that never goes out of style. It's sexy, sophisticated, provocative, and wickedly funny... From 'All That Jazz' and 'Cell Block Tango' to 'Razzle Dazzle,' it's filled with songs and moments that have become part of musical theater history,” said Carlos Candal, CEO of GMG Productions.

The cast includes Jenny Fitzpatrick (Matron "Mama" Morton), Neil Ditt (Amos Hart), Nathan Kiley (Mary Sunshine), Amelia Colfar, Jessica Keable, Victoria Anderson, Alexandra Girard, Jenna Robinson-Child, Sophie Fleet, Yoan Grosjean, Joe Dale, Clément Bernard-Cabrel, Kerry Spark, Jonathan Milton, Luke Jarvis, Jacob Fearey, Michelle Attardo, and Ben Reynolds.

GMG Productions and TicketWorld have an exclusive tiered presale roll-out featuring special discounts:

-October 12–15, 2026 — UnionBank Presale: UnionBank cardholders get first dibs on tickets alongside an exclusive 10% discount.

-October 16, 2026 — GMGP Waitlist Presale: Fans who sign up for the official waitlist gain early access to bookings with a 10% discount.

-October 19, 2026 — General Public Onsale: Tickets open to the general public via TicketWorld online.

To snag the 10% presale discount on October 16, register for the official waitlist now at chicago-mnl.gmg-productions.com.

Please note that children under four years old will not be admitted into the theatre. Parents and guardians are advised to keep this in mind when booking tickets for younger family members.

Photo: Jeremy Daniel, udnFunLife

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