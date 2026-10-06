Why Catch Ephesus Teatron’s PINOCCHIO at Ayala Malls Feliz this Weekend

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Manila, Philippines—Ephesus Teatron Group Inc. brings Carlo Collodi’s beloved story of “Pinocchio” to life in a vibrant, family-friendly musical adaptation by children’s theater writers Jim Eiler and Jeanne Bargy (music) and Eiler (adaptation and lyrics).

For families and theater lovers residing in eastern Metro Manila and nearby provinces like Rizal, attending a musical means battling heavy traffic, long commutes, and complex logistics to reach theater venues in Makati City or BGC. “Pinocchio” challenges this notion by bringing professional stagecraft directly into the neighboring communities.

Moreover, the familiar mall setting offers a comfortable, accessible environment for introducing young children to the magic of live theater—free from the intimidating enclosures of auditoriums and concert halls.

Pinocchio’s (Brie Mosquito) story begins in the workshop of Geppetto (Red Nuestro), an old carpenter who carves a wooden puppet and wishes with all his heart for a real-life son. Moved by his devotion, the gentle Blue Fairy (Sweet Samaniego Buchanan) breathes life into the wooden toy, granting Geppetto’s wish—with one crucial condition: Pinocchio must prove himself to be brave, unselfish, and honest to become a real, flesh-and-blood boy.

While Collodi’s Italian tale was published in the late 19th century, this production highlights just how remarkably relevant Pinocchio’s journey remains in today’s hyper-connected world. In an era dominated by social media’s eclectic algorithms, blazing fast AI searches, and curated digital lives, young people—and adults alike—face challenges that strikingly mirror those our wooden hero encounters. He gives in to peer pressure, chooses shortcut solutions, and avoids school for the easy thrills, such as the traveling circus.

Furthermore, Pinocchio’s growing nose when he lies serves as a vivid physical metaphor for the consequences of deception, paralleling today’s online misinformation, catfishing, and digital filters.

In this production, Pipo Cifra leads the musical arrangements, and Samaniego Buchanan is at the helm.

Supporting the leads are Sheila Gamo (Angelina), Bhenn Espina (Antonio), Nazer Salcedo (Coachman), and Dusty Suarez (in multiple roles, including Geppetto, Coachman, and one of the townspeople).

Also in the cast are Althea Ruedas (Candlewick), Sofia Gabrielle Magno (Candlewick), Jay Paulo Danganan (The Fox), Vinz Cantillo (The Fox), Paulo Esteva (The Cat), Ed Vincent Bonoan (The Cat), Erika Mae Salas (Blue Fairy), Joahnah Marie Sevilla (Blue Fairy), Michelle Ann Lacorte, Kheem Evelio Pedrosa, Lloyd Pilapil, Lunelenne Darilay, Clara Bianca Esteva, Paul David, Jan Keith Campus, Mattea Recana, Ann Charlotte Gamo, and Solana Mel Lacorte.

For tickets, call or DM Ephesus Teatron Group Inc. at 0945-991-1840.

Photos: Ephesus Teatron Group Inc.

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