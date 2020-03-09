XPoNential Music Festival Artists Announced for July 31-Aug 2

WXPN, the non-commercial, member-supported radio station of the University of Pennsylvania, today announced the artists who will perform in its 2020 XPoNential Music Festival presented by Subaru. The annual three-day festival that features the expertly curated mix of established and new artists enjoyed by WXPN members and listeners will take place Friday, July 31 through Sunday, August 2 at Wiggins Park and BB&T Pavilion, located next to each other on the Camden, New Jersey riverfront.

WXPN will present evening performances in partnership with promoter Live Nation at BB&T Pavilion on Saturday, August 1 featuring NATHANIEL RATELIFF, Grace Potter and THE MARCUS KING BAND, and on Sunday, August 2 featuring Norah Jones, Mavis Staples and BLACK PUMAS.

Artists who will perform at Wiggins Park on Friday, July 31, Saturday, August 1 and Sunday, August 2 include CITIZEN COPE, THE NEW PORNOGRAPHERS, LIZ PHAIR, SON VOLT, DEVON GILFILLIAN, NICOLE ATKINS, SAMANTHA FISH, ILLITERATE LIGHT, BAILEN, MOLLY TUTTLE, MICHAELA ANNE, IKEBE SHAKEDOWN, TOMMY CONWELL & THE YOUNG RUMBLERS, PAUL BEAUBRUN, ANNA SHOEMAKER, STELLA RUZE, GREAT TIME and Arthur Thomas AND THE FUNKITORIUM. More artists will be announced.

The XPoNential Music Festival presented by Subaru is WXPN's signature annual concert event that draws audiences from throughout the Greater Philadelphia area, Mid-Atlantic region, and Northeastern US. Produced in partnership with the Camden County Board of Freeholders, the family-friendly XPoNential Music Festival is now in its 16th year at Wiggins Park, and 9th year at the adjacent BB&T Pavilion. It is known for convenient access via public transportation, natural amphitheaters that produce great sound, plenty of activities for kids, extensive food, drink and vendor selections, and festival seating and riverfront promenades that offer spectacular views of the Delaware River and Philadelphia skyline.

A variety of passes and ticket options will be available for purchase starting this Friday, March 13 at https://xpnfest.org.





