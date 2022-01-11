World Premiere Play RECKONINGS IN NEW HOPE Announced At ActorsNET

Bucks County life is played for laughs onstage as the non-profit ActorsNET co-produces a new play with the newly emerging New Hope Repertory Theater Company.

"Reckonings in New Hope" by Emmy-winning writer Christopher Canaan bows on ActorsNET's Heritage Center stage in Morrisville, Pennsylvania on January 28 for a three-weekend run. New Hope Rep Guest Director Rick Goodwin explains, "We're presenting a serio-comic tale of three childhood friends who reunite at the allegedly most haunted inn in Bucks County for their 50th high school reunion. Each man is dealing with life-altering situations while committing to buy and save the inn from outside developers."

"The play," Goodwin added, "co-stars George Hartpence and playwright Chris Canaan of New Hope and Joey Perillo of Yardley."

"Played mostly for laughs but peppered with the trials and tribulations of a lifetime of memories and missed opportunities, the play hilariously hurtles toward unexpected conclusions," said Cheryl Doyle, ActorsNET's Artistic Director.

She continued, "ActorsNET has presented two of Mr. Canaan's other plays in previous seasons, 'The Big Bad Wolf: An Adult Fairy Tale about Fear, Forgiveness and Sexual Identity,' and 'Sprinkles & Glaze.' Both were very successful projects. This show was a perfect opportunity to again collaborate with Chris, who is also the Artistic Director of New Hope Rep, to bring another new Bucks County romp to our stage."

Ms. Doyle stressed, "Our cast and crew are all fully vaccinated, and audience members are asked to produce proof of vaccination (or a negative Covid test within 36 hours of the performance) prior to admittance and to wear masks at all times while in the theater." Audience seating will be spaced out between parties at all performances. The theater has a state-of-the-art ActivePure continuous air and surface cleaning system in place which runs continuously, and the facility is deep cleaned and disinfected between performances.

"Reckonings in New Hope" premieres on the ActorsNET stage January 28 and runs weekends through February 13. Show times are Friday and Saturday at 8 pm and Sunday at 2 pm. The Heritage Center Theatre is located at 635 N. Delmorr Avenue (Route 32), Morrisville, Pennsylvania. Tickets are $24 for adults, $20 for seniors and students, and $12 for children age 12 and under.

Tickets can be purchased along with seating assignments by using the ticketing system on the ActorsNET website, www.actorsnetbucks.org. Patrons are encouraged to reserve their tickets (and seating) in advance.