Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company & The Wilma Theater to Co-Produce THE COMEUPPANCE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company will present Branden Jacobs-Jenkins critically acclaimed, dark comedy, The Comeuppance in collaboration with The Wilma Theater in Philadelphia. Following its world premiere in 2023 at Off-Broadway's Signature Theatre, it was nominated for five Lucille Lortel Awards, winning Outstanding Play. Directed by Wilma Co-Artistic Director, Morgan Green, and featuring Woolly Mammoth Company members Jon Hudson Odom and Erika Rose, and The Wilma's Hothouse Company members, Taysha Canales, Sarah Gliko, and Jaime Maseda, the production runs from September 8 to October 6, at Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company before moving to The Wilma from November 19-December 8.

Tickets and further information can be found here.

Jacobs-Jenkins' witty and moving dark comedy focuses on five friends in 2023 who reunite twenty years after graduating from a high school in Prince George's County, outside of Washington, D.C. Known as the "Multi-Ethnic Reject Group," they were once bonded by their outsider status and the traumas of their teenage years. Gathered on a porch ahead of their high school reunion, they reminisce about their younger selves and reveal how their lives have unfolded since graduation. As the gathering progresses, they drink, fight, play a truth game, and lament the disappointments of their adult lives. Throughout the evening, they are haunted by a mysterious otherworldly figure that inhabits each character, forcing them to confront the possibility that their past actions may have sealed their present fates irrevocably.

“What a joy it is to have Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' incredible talent back on the Woolly stage, especially with a show set right here in P.G. County," says Maria Manuela Goyanes, Artistic Director. “The Comeuppance features Branden's signature rich, suspenseful, and skillful writing, and never lets the audience off the hook in the most exciting ways. This is our second collaboration with The Wilma, fresh from being the first theatre company in Pennsylvania to be recognized with the Regional Theatre Tony Award.”

“This is The Wilma's second co-production with Woolly Mammoth, and we are thrilled to continue this supportive relationship.” says The Wilma Theater's Co-Artistic Director, Morgan Green. “In The Comeuppance, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins weaves politics into the minutia of our daily lives and into the fiber of our relationships with crisp perception and deliciously dark humor. This play is an X-ray of the millennial soul and a much-needed reflection on the impact of lockdown and our ability to connect with one another.”

Comments