Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Winner: Mackenzie (Max) Lynch - TELL ME ON A SUNDAY - Temple Theaters / Mauckingbird Theatre Co



Runners-Up: Will Nolan - GAY HISTORY FOR STRAIGHT PEOPLE - The Adrienne Theater - Main Stage, Annie Hnatko, et al - LOVE FROM BROADWAY - Old Acadamy Players, John Cochrane Jr - MISCAST - NCT

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Sanchel Brown - DREAMGIRLS - Theatre in the X



Runners-Up: David Arzberger - THE FULL MONTY - The Shawnee Playhouse, Ontaria Kim Wilson - BLOOD AT THE ROOT - Temple Theaters, Lauren MGinnis - CABARET - MCT

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Tiffany Bacon - DREAMGIRLS - Theatre in the X



Runners-Up: David Arzberger - THE FULL MONTY - The Shawnee Playhouse, Amy Handkammer - ELF THE MUSICAL - Shawnee Playhouse, Elisabeth Majewski - CABARET - MCT

Best Direction Of A Musical

Winner: Ozzie Jones - DREAMGIRLS - Theatre in the X



Runners-Up: Ryan Cook - THE FULL MONTY - The Shawnee Playhouse, Brittany Recupero - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Barn Playhouse, Deb Schrager - CABARET - MCT

Best Direction Of A Play

Winner: Amina Robinson & Cheyenne Parks - BLOOD AT THE ROOT - Temple Theaters



Runners-Up: Amina Robinson - SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - Arden Theatre Company, Carlo Campbell - RICHARD III - Theatre in the X, Midge McClosky - SWIMMING UPSTREAM - Shawnee Playhouse

Best Ensemble Performance

Winner: DREAMGIRLS - Theatre in the X



Runners-Up: THE FULL MONTY - The Shawnee Playhouse, THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Dramateurs at the Barn Playhouse, MOANA JR - Walnut Street Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Mary Bolan and Brandon Hanks - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Shawnee Playhouse



Runners-Up: Pamela Hobson - RICHARD III - Theatre in the X, Colette Boudreaux - THE FULL MONTY - The Shawnee Playhouse, Asia Christian - BLOOD AT THE ROOT - Temple Theaters

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Winner: Will Brock - DREAMGIRLS - Theatre in the X



Runners-Up: Barbara Newberry and Laura Burhans - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Dramateurs at the Barn Playhouse, Todd Deen - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Shawnee Playhouse, Hunter Chadeayne - THE FULL MONTY - The Shawnee Playhouse

Best Musical

Winner: DREAMGIRLS - Theatre in the X



Runners-Up: THE FULL MONTY - The Shawnee Playhouse, THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Dramateurs at the Barn Playhouse, CABARET - Methacton Community Theater

Best New Play Or Musical

Winner: SWIMMING UPSTREAM - Shawnee Playhouse



Runners-Up: BOUNDLESS - Music Theatre Philly, YOUNG MONEY - Azuka Theatre, MONSTER - Footlighers Theater

Best Performer In A Musical

Winner: Candace Benson - DREAMGIRLS - Theatre in the X



Runners-Up: Michaeline Lauchle - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Barn Playhouse, Taylor J. Mitchell - DREAMGIRLS - Theatre in the X, Justin Lamphere - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Barn Playhouse

Best Performer In A Play

Winner: Christina Foye - HOTEL WILLIAMS - Temple Theaters



Runners-Up: Brandon Hanks - DRIVING MISS DAISY - Rebel Stages, Carlo Campbell - RICHARD III - Theatre in the X, Madison Russell - I AND YOU - Langhorne Players

Best Play

Winner: SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - Arden Theatre Company



Runners-Up: BLOOD AT THE ROOT - Temple Theaters, RICHARD III - Theatre in the X, DRIVING MISS DAISY - Rebel Stages

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Marie Laster - RICHARD III - Theatre in the X



Runners-Up: Colin McIlvaine - SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - Arden Theatre Company, Harvery Perelman - CABARET - Methacton Community Theater, Ryan Cook - THE FULL MONTY - The Shawnee Playhouse

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Will Brock - DREAMGIRLS - Theatre in the X



Runners-Up: Andi Schubert - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Shawnee Playhouse, Billy McClosky - ELF THE MUSICAL - Shawnee Playhouse, Ryan Kadwill - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Playcrafters of Skippack

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Winner: Danielle Shaw-Oglesby - DREAMGIRLS - Theatre in the X



Runners-Up: Sarah McCarroll - THE FULL MONTY - The Shawnee Playhouse, Kayla Byrd - DREAMGIRLS - Theatre in the X, Wyatt McManus - BABY - The Media Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Winner: Zuhariah McGill - RICHARD III - Theatre in the X



Runners-Up: Nancy Marie - RICHARD III - Theatre in the X, Dan Eash - DRIVING MISS DAISY - Rebel Stages, Colleen Popper - SWIMMING UPSTREAM - Shawnee Playhouse

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

Winner: MOANA JR - Walnut St Theatre



Runners-Up: OLIVER JUNIOR - Shawnee Playhouse, THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Footlighters Theater, WILLY WONKA JR. - The Media Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre

Winner: Kimmel center



Runners-Up: Revival Productions, Steel River Playhouse, Footlighters Theater