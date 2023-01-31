Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards
The audience has voted and the winners have been announced!
The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Winner: Mackenzie (Max) Lynch - TELL ME ON A SUNDAY - Temple Theaters / Mauckingbird Theatre Co
Runners-Up: Will Nolan - GAY HISTORY FOR STRAIGHT PEOPLE - The Adrienne Theater - Main Stage, Annie Hnatko, et al - LOVE FROM BROADWAY - Old Acadamy Players, John Cochrane Jr - MISCAST - NCT
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Sanchel Brown - DREAMGIRLS - Theatre in the X
Runners-Up: David Arzberger - THE FULL MONTY - The Shawnee Playhouse, Ontaria Kim Wilson - BLOOD AT THE ROOT - Temple Theaters, Lauren MGinnis - CABARET - MCT
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Tiffany Bacon - DREAMGIRLS - Theatre in the X
Runners-Up: David Arzberger - THE FULL MONTY - The Shawnee Playhouse, Amy Handkammer - ELF THE MUSICAL - Shawnee Playhouse, Elisabeth Majewski - CABARET - MCT
Best Direction Of A Musical
Winner: Ozzie Jones - DREAMGIRLS - Theatre in the X
Runners-Up: Ryan Cook - THE FULL MONTY - The Shawnee Playhouse, Brittany Recupero - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Barn Playhouse, Deb Schrager - CABARET - MCT
Best Direction Of A Play
Winner: Amina Robinson & Cheyenne Parks - BLOOD AT THE ROOT - Temple Theaters
Runners-Up: Amina Robinson - SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - Arden Theatre Company, Carlo Campbell - RICHARD III - Theatre in the X, Midge McClosky - SWIMMING UPSTREAM - Shawnee Playhouse
Best Ensemble Performance
Winner: DREAMGIRLS - Theatre in the X
Runners-Up: THE FULL MONTY - The Shawnee Playhouse, THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Dramateurs at the Barn Playhouse, MOANA JR - Walnut Street Theatre
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Mary Bolan and Brandon Hanks - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Shawnee Playhouse
Runners-Up: Pamela Hobson - RICHARD III - Theatre in the X, Colette Boudreaux - THE FULL MONTY - The Shawnee Playhouse, Asia Christian - BLOOD AT THE ROOT - Temple Theaters
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Winner: Will Brock - DREAMGIRLS - Theatre in the X
Runners-Up: Barbara Newberry and Laura Burhans - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Dramateurs at the Barn Playhouse, Todd Deen - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Shawnee Playhouse, Hunter Chadeayne - THE FULL MONTY - The Shawnee Playhouse
Best Musical
Winner: DREAMGIRLS - Theatre in the X
Runners-Up: THE FULL MONTY - The Shawnee Playhouse, THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Dramateurs at the Barn Playhouse, CABARET - Methacton Community Theater
Best New Play Or Musical
Winner: SWIMMING UPSTREAM - Shawnee Playhouse
Runners-Up: BOUNDLESS - Music Theatre Philly, YOUNG MONEY - Azuka Theatre, MONSTER - Footlighers Theater
Best Performer In A Musical
Winner: Candace Benson - DREAMGIRLS - Theatre in the X
Runners-Up: Michaeline Lauchle - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Barn Playhouse, Taylor J. Mitchell - DREAMGIRLS - Theatre in the X, Justin Lamphere - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Barn Playhouse
Best Performer In A Play
Winner: Christina Foye - HOTEL WILLIAMS - Temple Theaters
Runners-Up: Brandon Hanks - DRIVING MISS DAISY - Rebel Stages, Carlo Campbell - RICHARD III - Theatre in the X, Madison Russell - I AND YOU - Langhorne Players
Best Play
Winner: SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - Arden Theatre Company
Runners-Up: BLOOD AT THE ROOT - Temple Theaters, RICHARD III - Theatre in the X, DRIVING MISS DAISY - Rebel Stages
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Marie Laster - RICHARD III - Theatre in the X
Runners-Up: Colin McIlvaine - SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - Arden Theatre Company, Harvery Perelman - CABARET - Methacton Community Theater, Ryan Cook - THE FULL MONTY - The Shawnee Playhouse
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Will Brock - DREAMGIRLS - Theatre in the X
Runners-Up: Andi Schubert - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Shawnee Playhouse, Billy McClosky - ELF THE MUSICAL - Shawnee Playhouse, Ryan Kadwill - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Playcrafters of Skippack
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Winner: Danielle Shaw-Oglesby - DREAMGIRLS - Theatre in the X
Runners-Up: Sarah McCarroll - THE FULL MONTY - The Shawnee Playhouse, Kayla Byrd - DREAMGIRLS - Theatre in the X, Wyatt McManus - BABY - The Media Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Winner: Zuhariah McGill - RICHARD III - Theatre in the X
Runners-Up: Nancy Marie - RICHARD III - Theatre in the X, Dan Eash - DRIVING MISS DAISY - Rebel Stages, Colleen Popper - SWIMMING UPSTREAM - Shawnee Playhouse
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
Winner: MOANA JR - Walnut St Theatre
Runners-Up: OLIVER JUNIOR - Shawnee Playhouse, THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Footlighters Theater, WILLY WONKA JR. - The Media Theatre
Favorite Local Theatre
Winner: Kimmel center
Runners-Up: Revival Productions, Steel River Playhouse, Footlighters Theater
