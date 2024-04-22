UArts and No Name Pops to Present Music on the Square This Spring

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In a first-time partnership, University of the Arts and The No Name Pops, the former musicians of The Philly Pops, have planned the UArts Music on the Square series with two evenings of music on Rittenhouse Square. Taking place in the historic Art Alliance, the two-part series launches with singer Paula Holloway accompanied by The No Name Pops Jazz Quintet singing Gershwin and Porter on Friday, April 26 and follows on Thursday, May 9 with popular singer and bandleader Eddie Bruce doing a tribute with The No Name Pops Jazz Quintet to Anthony Newley.



"UArts is proud to partner with The No Name Pops to present Music on the Square this spring. This limited series at the Art Alliance will create an intimate concert experience right on Rittenhouse Square, featuring some of the best musicians our city has to offer–including many of our faculty and alums,” said UArts President Kerry Walk. “Since I came to UArts last summer, I have made it a priority to activate the historic Art Alliance, open up our campus, and invite the community to experience UArts as a dynamic cultural hub. Unique creative partnerships like these are critical to achieving this goal.”

Paula Holloway (left) and The No Name Pops Jazz Quintet, which includes professors and a professor emeritus from the University of the Arts, pays homage to the timeless tunes of George Gershwin and Cole Porter. From the soul stirring melodies of "Our Love Is Here To Stay" to the toe-tapping rhythms of "Anything Goes," immerse yourself in a journey through the golden era of American music, alongside your No Name Pops!



On Thursday, May 9, Eddie Bruce (right) presents a tribute to Anthony Newley with The No Name Pops Jazz Quintet. With fervor and authenticity, Bruce channels Newley’s wit and ingenuity and leaves audiences captivated. Featuring iconic renditions of “Pure Imagination” and “Feeling Good,” this concert honors the enduring legacy of one of show business’ most remarkable and underrated songwriters.



Performances take place at the Philadelphia Art Alliance at University of the Arts in Rittenhouse Square at 251 S. 18th Street. Seating is limited. For both concerts, the doors and bar will open at 5:30 p.m. Performance begins at 6 p.m., and a reception will follow. General admission tickets are $50 each and include complimentary wine and refreshments. Discounted tickets are available to UArts alumni and supporters and members of the Friends of Rittenhouse Square. Visit uarts.edu/musiconthesquare to purchase tickets and learn more.

About The No Name Pops: Founded in 2023, The No Name Pops is a versatile ensemble composed of the former musicians of The Philly Pops with a mission to deliver authentic, exceptional musical experiences in the Philadelphia region. Drawing from Philly’s rich symphonic pops legacy, the NNP melds tradition with an innovative approach unbound by musical genre for concert experiences that will entertain and empower the entire community. The No Name Pops respects the rich legacy of the music of Peter Nero, Grammy Award-winning pianist and conductor who launched Pops music in Philadelphia for over three decades. Led by accomplished conductors and featuring world-class soloists, The No Name Pops continues to captivate audiences with its vibrant and diverse repertoire. Please visit www.nonamepops.org.

