Two Major Gifts Extend Free Admission at U.S's Only American Jewish Museum

Two significant gifts, totalling $500,000, will enable free museum admission at the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History (The Weitzman) through at least the end of the calendar year.

An extensive survey conducted by The Weitzman during the summer of 2019 shows a 37% larger and much more diverse audience when the Museum is free, which substantially impacts the Museum’s ability to serve its mission, focusing on civil discourse and combating antisemitism through education.

“We have been pursuing avenues to keep admission free since we reopened last spring, following our pandemic closure,” said Dr. Misha Galperin, The Weitzman’s President and CEO. “This work…the interconnections that are explored, the mutual appreciation and common understanding that develops among visitors, and between visitors and the stories in the galleries, this is how we cultivate empathy and promote civil discourse. We create tangible connections with stories of real Jews and this work provides an antidote to antisemitism.”

Weitzman visitors have enjoyed free admission since May 2022, thanks to a generous challenge grant from the Florida-based Jane and Daniel Och Family Foundation, which committed matching funds to subsidize free admission. Having seen the impact of free admission, the Ochs have made a three-year, $300,000 matching gift to help underwrite continued free admission.

“Jane and I began supporting free admission last spring because we wanted to help ensure that there were no barriers to engaging with the Museum,” said Dan Och. “We are excited with the Museum’s trajectory and its mission to become an important national institution.”

Simultaneously, New York-based Weitzman supporters Sofia and Mikhail (Mike) Segal have made a $200,000 matching gift toward free admission in 2023 through their foundation. The Segals increased and deepened their commitment to The Weitzman after learning more about the Museum’s educational efforts at its annual Only in America® Gala, which raised more than $2 million.

“We believe in The Weitzman and have supported it for several years,” shared Mike Segal. “We have been immensely impressed by their national educational initiatives in particular, and the universal and timely stories they are exploring inside and outside of these walls and beyond Philadelphia. We are thrilled to do our part not only to ensure anyone coming to Independence Mall is able to walk through the Weitzman’s front doors and participate, but so that the Museum can focus its resources and fundraising efforts on its other critical work and not worry about admissions revenue.”

When the Museum is free, more people visit and – notably – those visitors represent greater diversity than when admission comes with a cost, according to a survey completed when the Weitzman piloted free admission in 2019:

That summer, the Museum saw a 37% increase over the average summer attendance from the prior five years... Making it the highest summer visitation on record, except for the first summer the Museum was open..

The survey found that 75% of visitors identified as non-Jewish when admission was free, compared to 75% of museumgoers typically identifying as Jewish. That shift is important: Reaching both Jews and non-Jews is part of the Museum’s mission and a crucial tactic for fighting the increasing threat of antisemitism.



Located on Historic Independence Mall, The Weitzman will offer extended hours (Thursday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) through Labor Day weekend, plus every day during July 4 week (June 29 to July 9; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.).

Galperin and other stakeholders of the national institution based in Philadelphia contributed to a White House task force that informed its recently unveiled, first-ever plan to combat antisemitism. The plan specifically notes the importance of raising awareness not just in school classrooms but in the workplace and in museums and libraries.

Added Galperin, “History and identity museums like ours already are – and also have great potential – to create safe, empowering spaces to explore the complexities of American life today. Our Government is recognizing the importance of museum work at the highest levels and has made fighting antisemitism a priority.”

Situated on the most historic square mile in the country, The Weitzman is the only museum in the nation dedicated exclusively to exploring and interpreting the American Jewish experience. Visitors to the Museum will encounter Jonathan Horowitz’s powerful special exhibition, “The Future Will Follow the Past: An Exhibition by Jonathan Horowitz”, artist Deborah Kass’ monumental “OY/YO” sculpture, and an exhibition with two artifacts that are crucial to the story of the 2022 synagogue hostage crisis in Colleyville, Texas.

The Museum reopened on May 13, 2022, following a pandemic closure and its emergence from Chapter 11 proceedings -- with a new name, zero debt, and the beginning of an endowment to ensure its future.

