Trio Of Broadway Singers Come to Bucks County Playhouse in Solo Performances

Bucks County Playhouse will welcome a trio of powerhouse Broadway singers for a series of concerts to kick off its 2023 Visiting Artist Series. The three singers, who individually are covering music made famous by some of the most popular women of song, will appear in three solo concerts in February, March and April.
Carter Calvert, familiar to audiences from the Playhouse's production of "Always...Patsy Cline," Yardley's own Christy Altomare from Broadway's "Anastasia" and Elizabeth Ward Land from Broadway's "Amazing Grace" will each take the stage of the iconic Bucks County Playhouse for one night only. Tickets are on sale now at www.buckscountyplayhouse.org or by contacting the box office at 215.862.2121.
Bucks County Playhouse's Visiting Artist Series represents one of the few times on the calendar when outside producers take the stage to showcase their work. Renowned and unique performers from across the country - and around the globe - join local favorites for a lineup of crowd-pleasing fare that run through the end of the year.
Christy Altomare â€¢ February 18 at 8pm Broadway's sweetheart and Yardley, PA native, Christy Altomare returns to Bucks County Playhouse with a new solo concert. Altomare sold out two performances with her solo concert debut at the Playhouse in 2022. Altomare originated the role of Anya in the Broadway production of "Anastasia" for which she received the Theatre World Award and was nominated for an Outer Critics Award and a Drama Desk Award for lead actress in a musical.
Elizabeth Ward Land "Still Within The Sound of My Voice: The Songs of Linda Ronstadt" â€¢ March 18 at 8pm Broadway veteran Elizabeth Ward Land ("Amazing Grace," "Memphis," "The Scarlet Pimpernel") stars in "Still Within the Sound of My Voice: The Songs of Linda Ronstadt." The winner of 2020 Bistro Award, touches on genres ranging from rock, country, folk, light opera, big band, and mariachi.
Carter Calvert in "Viva La Diva" â€¢ April 1 at 2 pm Broadway star and recording artist Carter Calvert ("Cats," "Smokey Joe's Cafe," and the Tony nominated "It Ain't Nothin' But The Blues") floats effortlessly between Broadway, Pop, Jazz, and Country in her hilarious and yet heartfelt take on "making it in the biz" in Viva La Diva.
ï»¿
Single tickets are on sale now. Tickets start at $45; special rates are available for groups of 10 or more. For complete details, up-to-date pricing and to purchase tickets, please visit buckscountyplayhouse.org, call 215-862-2121, or visit the box office at 70 South Main Street, New Hope, PA.
Â
Northern Liberties Business Improvement District announces plans to celebrate the neighborhoodâ€™s rich history this February. Launching for Black History Month are two new activations, including a new Audio Walking Tour: Northern Liberties Black History and Window Stories, a series of vinyl window clings that tell the stories of Black residents who lived in Northern Liberties in the 1800â€™s.
The Philly POPS'Â Get Up, Stand Up!Â is moving to The Met Philadelphia for two performances on Saturday, February 18 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tickets previously purchased for the originally scheduled February 17 performance will now be honored for the 8 p.m. show, and all tickets previously purchased for either the February 18 or February 19 matinees will now be honored for the 3 p.m. show.Â
Backâ€“byâ€“popular demand, the Kimmel Cultural Campus presents Cantor David F. Tilman; singer, songwriter, and humanitarian Noa; local synagogues; and congregational and community choirs for Sing Hallelujah, an evening of Jewish music led by Tilman in Verizon Hall at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. Â
BeyoncÃ© has announced her 'Renaissance World Tour' dates. The tour will go international, stopping in London, Paris, Germany, and Poland, before coming to North America.Â North American stops include Philadelphia, Louisville, East Rutherford,Â Minneapolis, Chicago, Las Vegas,Â San Francisco, and more. The tour concludes on September 27 in New Orleans.
