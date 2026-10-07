Tom and Judy Kleinman Give $500,000 to Ensemble Arts Philly

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Philadelphia theater producers and philanthropists Tom and Judy Kleinman have confirmed a $500,000 gift toward free theater education programs of Ensemble Arts Philly. The Kleinman gift is the first of this size dedicated to theater education, and will benefit elementary, middle and high school students throughout the city.

The Kleinmans’ leadership gift will help sustain a foundation through which students can progress from their first experience with live theater to intensive, pre-professional training in performance, production and other behind-the-scenes disciplines.

“Every young person deserves the opportunity to experience the possibility that theater can inspire and create,” said Tom Kleinman. “Theater builds confidence, discipline, and collaboration—qualities that serve young people for a lifetime. We are proud to partner with Ensemble Arts Philly to ensure that students across this city can discover their voices, experience performance and be a part of a collective of educators, professionals and fellow creatives.”

Ensemble Arts Philadelphia arts education and special programs reach more than 400 schools and 40,000 students annually across the region. The Kleinman gift not only ensures that theater education is part of programmatic opportunities for Philadelphia’s young people, but also contributes to advancing Ensemble Arts Philly CEO Ryan Fleur’s strategic vision of welcoming every Philadelphia student to experience the arts in its venues three times in their K-12 education.

"This gift is pivotal for the thousands of young people in Philadelphia who benefit from our theater arts education programming," said Ryan Fleur, CEO and President of the Philadelphia Orchestra and Ensemble Arts. "For a child, time on our stages and in our seats brings joy, new friendships, and the creativity and confidence to imagine who they might become. Thanks to the Kleinman’s generosity, we are getting closer to our goal of welcoming every child in the region to our venues three times during their K-12 years. We hope their example encourages others to consider what a gift to arts education can do for the next generation of Philadelphia’s leaders."

The organization’s theater education programs are designed as a continuum, beginning with an introduction to live performance and advancing through immersive middle and high school training. The journey begins with Set the Stage serving students in grades four through six. To encourage access, Title 1 Schools receive free transportation, while professional artists visit schools to lead workshops on acting, music and dance and highlight the process of bringing a production to life. Students conclude by seeing a custom interactive performance at the Kimmel Center, for many marking their first time in experiencing professional theater.

Students seeking deeper engagement can choose to apply for Ensemble Arts’ tuition-free Middle School Summer Arts Sessions, an immersive program in musical theater, dance and digital arts. The program prioritizes first-time participants and brings together students who reflect the diversity of Philadelphia’s communities.

For those seeking advanced training, the audition-based High School Summer Arts Sessions provide an intensive, three-week experience with professional artists and theater practitioners. The program culminates in a fully staged junior production developed and rehearsed at the Kimmel Center in front of a full house of parents, friends and audience members. The “Behind the Curtain” curriculum also introduces students to producing, marketing, technical craft, lighting, scenic design and arts administration, demonstrating that a life in theater can take many forms. The tuition-free program is intentionally inclusive of students with neurodivergent learning profiles and accessibility needs.

The Kleinmans experienced the programs’ impact firsthand. Tom Kleinman visited students during the High School Summer Arts Sessions and spoke with them about producing and professional opportunities available onstage and behind the curtain. Tom and Judy later attended the students’ culminating production of Disney’s “High School Musical” at the Perelman Theater. Concluding his visit, Tom asked the students if they wanted to know what project he and Judy planned to invest in next. “It’s the Ensemble Arts Philly Theater Education Program,” he told them. “It’s you.”

“Philadelphia’s young people are not only its future audiences, they’re the next generation of performers, artisans, technicians, producers and leaders,” the Kleinmans said. “Through this gift, we hope students can find their voices, trust their ideas and see possibilities they may not have imagined for themselves. Whether they pursue a career in theater or not, that confidence and creativity will stay with them wherever they go. And, we’re incredibly proud to support that.”

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