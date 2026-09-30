Photos: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY at Arden Theatre Company

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Arden Theatre Company has released new production photos of Girl from the North Country, now onstage in Philadelphia’s Old City through October 25. Check out the photos below.

Featuring the music of Bob Dylan, the production’s 13 cast members also serve as the orchestra, playing more than 25 instruments live onstage, including piano, guitar, banjo, mandolin and harmonica.

The cast includes longtime Arden collaborators and Philadelphia theater performers Scott Greer, Matteo Scammell and Charlie DelMarcelle.

Set against the uncertainty of Depression-era America, Girl from the North Country follows people navigating difficult circumstances while holding onto dignity, compassion and hope. The story explores how they care for one another and find reasons to move forward when the future is unclear.

Tickets and further information are available at Arden Theatre Company’s website.

Photo Credit: Ashley Smith, Wide Eyed Studios.

Gabrielle North and Candace Thomas

Sevon Askew and The Cast of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY

Gabrielle North

The Cast of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY

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