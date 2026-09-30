R. Eric Thomas to Host 2026 Barrymore Awards in Philadelphia

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Theatre Philadelphia will bring the Greater Philadelphia theatre community together for the 2026 Barrymore Awards Ceremony on Monday, November 16, 2026, at the Suzanne Roberts Theatre (480 S. Broad St., Philadelphia). The annual celebration will recognize theatrical work created during the 2025/2026 season.

This year's ceremony, with a theme of Joy and Glamour, will be hosted by R. Eric Thomas, the national bestselling author, television writer, playwright and longtime host of The Moth in Philadelphia. Thomas is the author of the bestselling memoir Here For It, or How to Save Your Soul in America, a Read with Jenna book club selection, and the USA Today national bestseller Congratulations, The Best is Over. His television credits include Apple TV+'s Dickinson and FX's Better Things, and his nationally syndicated advice column “Asking Eric” appears in newspapers across the country. A celebrated playwright, Thomas is himself a Barrymore Award winner for Best New Play, as well as a recipient of the Dramatists Guild Lanford Wilson Award and Lambda Literary Award.

Before the ceremony, Philadelphia influencers and champions of the city's theatre community Ella Mae and Taara Bruce (@DemBruceGals) will serve as red carpet correspondents, welcoming and interviewing artists, nominees and guests as they arrive at the Suzanne Roberts Theatre.

The ceremony, directed by Robi Hager, will feature live performances from some of the season's celebrated productions, including Steve Pacek and Will Connell performing “What Would I Do” from Falsettos (Arden Theatre Co.); Sami Ma performing “What You Left Me” from Wishing to Grow Up Brightly (Theatre Horizon); and a medley from Spring Awakening featuring Felicity Mundy, Payton Thomas, Angel Sigala, Nat Langas, Eliana Pinckney, Alison Ansorg, James Maloney, Ian Brady, Stevie Smith Iannettoni, Tom Geiger, CaSandra Kay, Scott Berkowitz and Leah Walton (Relic Theatre Company).

Also performing are Pax Ressler, Jackie Soro, Mel Regn, Corinne Kite-Dean and Mel Hsu with “When I Was a Kid” from GIRL DOLLS! An American Musical (Bearded Ladies Cabaret); and Anna Faye Lieberman, Jessica Money, Taylor J. Mitchell, Madeleine Garcia and Jessica Johnson with “Suddenly Seymour” from Little Shop of Horrors (People's Light).

Presenters announced for the ceremony include Philadelphia City Councilmember Rue Landau, Pulitzer Prize winner James Ijames, PHL17's Abby Urban and Rachel Malak, Ms. Pat, Tai Verley, Chris Haig, Erlina Ortiz and Brian Weiner, President of the Philadelphia Independence Awards. Additional presenters to be announced.

Named in honor of Philadelphia's famed Barrymore family, the Barrymore Awards have served as Philadelphia's professional theatre awards program since 1994. The awards recognize the work of professional theatres and artists throughout the Greater Philadelphia region and distribute thousands of dollars in annual cash prizes, supporting the ability of local theatre companies and individual artists to continue creating work.

Doors open at 6 p.m., with the ceremony beginning at 7 p.m. A celebration will follow until 10:30 p.m., featuring catered refreshments from 12th Street Catering and a bar.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 31 Days 02 Hrs 08 Min 22 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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