Theatre Horizon's 20th Anniversary Season Includes Regional Premieres of PENELOPE and YOUNG AMERICANS

Theatre Horizon, located in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, is preparing for their 20th anniversary by announcing their 24/25 Season of programming, which includes two highly-anticipated regional premieres, the return of a popular musical after a previous sold-out engagement, a variety of community programming, plus an all-star birthday cabaret celebration that will honor Horizon's past while looking forward to the future.

"As we celebrate the 20th anniversary of Theatre Horizon and the incredible artists who have shaped this organization throughout the years, I am so excited to present our upcoming season," said Nell Bang-Jensen, Artistic Director. "With two regional premieres, two musicals, incredible community programs, and the return of Horizon's Co-Founder Matthew Decker, this is one birthday party that is not to be missed!"

tick...tick...BOOM!

Book, Music, and Lyrics by Jonathan Larson

Co-Directed by Steve Pacek and Robi Hager

Starring Robi Hager, Angel Sigala, and Elena Camp

October 9-27, 2024

tick, tick...BOOM! is back by popular demand!

tick, tick...BOOM! is a semi-autobiographical rock musical by Jonathan Larson, the Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning creator of the worldwide phenomenon Rent. On his 30th birthday, a musical theater composer navigates love, friendship, and everything in between, to achieve his big break. Horizon's star-studded cast, including Broadway's Robi Hager, Angel Sigala, and Elena Camp, returns to tell this life-affirming story about the pressures of being an artist and the joys of creative fulfillment.

One Book One Norristown

Featuring Warren C. Longmire and Marcos de le Fuente

November 8, 2024

One Book One Norristown 2024 comes to Theatre Horizon with a reading by award-winning poet Warren C. Longmire, founder of the Excelano Project, and a performance of "The Poet vs The Machine" by author Marcos de le Fuente. The theme for 2024 is Full S.T.E.A.M. Ahead: Bridging Arts and Sciences. Guests can stay for a panel discussion, Audience Q&A, and book signings.

R&B Brunch

Curated by Moe Peay

November 16, 2024

Whether you're a Bloody Mary or a Mimosa fan, Theatre Horizon's R&B Brunch is a great way to enjoy a morning of rhythm and blues. Guests will enjoy their favorite brunch beverage and delicious brunch foods, while enjoying this unforgettable one-day-only R&B performance featuring some of Norristown's beloved musicians, as curated by Moe Peay.

20th Anniversary Concert

Directed by Matthew Decker

December 13-15, 2024

Celebrate 20 years of Musical Theatre with Theatre Horizon, as sung by Philadelphia and Norristown performers. This retrospective event highlights some of our favorite productions as we look forward to what's on the "Horizon." Co-Founder Matthew Decker brings audiences an evening of show-stopping tunes from THE COLOR PURPLE, INTO THE WOODS, 25th ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE, LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, and much more.

Regional Premiere

Young Americans

By Lauren Yee

March 19-April 6, 2025

In Lauren Yee's Young Americans, newly engaged immigrants Jenny and Joe depart on a cross-country road trip to their new home in Portland, as they learn to connect as a couple. 20 years later, Joe and their adopted daughter, Lucy, set out for a similar adventure to take Lucy to college. As Jenny and Joe traverse the strange territory of their new country, and Lucy pieces together their bittersweet family history, this beautiful comedy explores what home and belonging truly mean-and the lengths we go for the people we love.

Regional Premiere

Penelope

Music and Lyrics by Alex Bechtel

Book by Alex Bechtel, Grace McLean, and Eva Steinmetz

Based on writings in The Odyssey by Homer

Directed by Eva Steinmetz

May 7-18, 2025

"A wonderfully ingratiating new musical from songwriter Alex Bechtel and his co-bookwriters Grace McLean and Eva Steinmetz, who've set out to center the heroine a little more firmly" - The Washington Post

Raise a glass with Penelope as she tells us her side of The Odyssey through song in a one woman tour-de-force. This witty and thoughtful musical flips the script on Odysseus's dutiful wife, bringing her into the spotlight to recount her time waiting twenty years for his return from war. Whether you're a longtime fan of Homer and his epics, or you have no idea what that even means, Horizon invites audiences on a musical journey tribute to the things we miss and the wide horizons that fill our hearts with longing.

