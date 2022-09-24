Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Theatre Horizon to Present THE COLOR PURPLE, HEAD OVER HEELS, and More in 2022-23 Season

Charly Evon Simpson's sandblasted will also be presented this season.

Register for Philadelphia News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 24, 2022  

Theatre Horizon to Present THE COLOR PURPLE, HEAD OVER HEELS, and More in 2022-23 Season

Theatre Horizon in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania is thrilled to announce their 2022-23 season of programming, which features two professional regional premieres and the return of a seasonal tradition, the Theatre Horizon Holiday Concert. Subscriptions are currently on sale by visiting theatrehorizon.org starting at $55.

"Theatre Horizon's 2022-23 season highlights the transformative power of storytelling to foster empathy," said Artistic Director Nell Bang-Jensen. "There is something for everyone: whether it's enjoying the music of The Go-Gos in the hilarious Head Over Heels, reveling in the surreal humor of Charly Evon Simpson's sandblasted, or ringing in the holidays with our seasonal concert. We hope that these productions and experiences illuminate the full range of human experience while bringing people together at our home in Norristown."

The season begins with the Theatre Horizon Holiday Concert, created and directed by Jess Johnson, star of Horizon's critically-acclaimed production of The Color Purple. Join Jess and many of her The Color Purple castmates in a retrospective holiday musical event that takes time to remember those we've lost and celebrate those we love this holiday season. This limited engagement runs December 9-11, 2022.

Next, join the royal family and their servants in the professional regional premiere of Head Over Heels, a hilarious, queer musical comedy featuring music by The Go-Go's-the most successful all-female-identifying rock band of all time. An oracle prophesizes that the kingdom of Arcadia will soon lose its "Beat"-the mysterious, divine force that has allowed for Arcadia's ongoing peace and prosperity. Head Over Heels will have audiences tapping their heels and jamming out to iconic hits like "We Got the Beat," "Vacation," "Our Lips Are Sealed," and "Heaven Is a Place on Earth." Performances run February 11-March 12, 2023.

Finally, Theatre Horizon presents the regional premiere of Charly Evon Simpson's sandblasted. Angela and Odessa are falling apart. (No, like they're literally falling apart.) And the only person who can save them is Adah, a wellness guru who is shockingly still in one piece. Follow Angela, Odessa, and Adah through the desert as they search for a cure for their ailment before they get swept away completely from May 13-June 4, 2023.

For more information, visit theatrehorizon.org.


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Philadelphia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 

Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Philly AIDS Thrift to Celebrate 17th Anniversary With the Return of Their Famous Outdoor Block Party and Fall FestivalPhilly AIDS Thrift to Celebrate 17th Anniversary With the Return of Their Famous Outdoor Block Party and Fall Festival
September 23, 2022

Philly AIDS Thrift will bring back their beloved block party and fall festival with a full day of free, family and fido friendly fun! Philly AIDS Thrift 17th Anniversary Block Party will take place at the 700 blocks of S. 5th Street and E. Passyunk Avenue (between Bainbridge St. and Monroe St.) on Saturday, October 1, 2022, from 12:00pm to 6:00pm
Lansdowne Symphony Wins American Prize For Orchestral PerformanceLansdowne Symphony Wins American Prize For Orchestral Performance
September 21, 2022

The Lansdowne Symphony Orchestra, established in 1946 in suburban Philadelphia, was honored with a national award by The American Prize for its première recording released by New Focus Recordings of never-before-recorded compositions by American female composers, selected from the Fleisher Collection of the Philadelphia Free Library.
Bucks County Playhouse Education Offers In-Person ClassesBucks County Playhouse Education Offers In-Person Classes
September 21, 2022

Bucks County Playhouse has announced the lineup of in-person education programs being offered this fall. The three classes are Breaking into the Voiceover World, Improv for Adults and Acting for Adults, ages 15 and older. All three classes will take place in Lambertville Hall, 57 Bridge Street, Lambertville, NJ.
Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center Announces Tributes To Legendary Bands, Singer-Songwriters, and Soul MusicUptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center Announces Tributes To Legendary Bands, Singer-Songwriters, and Soul Music
September 21, 2022

Music takes center stage at Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center this fall. The bustling performing arts center offers fans a full roster of rock music including three back-to-back nights of tributes to some of the most legendary figures of rock and pop music.
OUR PLANET LIVE IN CONCERT 60-City U.S. Tour To Debut In 2023OUR PLANET LIVE IN CONCERT 60-City U.S. Tour To Debut In 2023
September 20, 2022

The Emmy Award-winning Netflix Original documentary series “Our Planet” has been transformed into OUR PLANET LIVE IN CONCERT, a 60-city U.S. tour launching February 13, 2023 presented by GEALive, Silverback Films and World Wildlife Fund (WWF).