Theatre Horizon to Present THE COLOR PURPLE, HEAD OVER HEELS, and More in 2022-23 Season

Theatre Horizon in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania is thrilled to announce their 2022-23 season of programming, which features two professional regional premieres and the return of a seasonal tradition, the Theatre Horizon Holiday Concert. Subscriptions are currently on sale by visiting theatrehorizon.org starting at $55.

"Theatre Horizon's 2022-23 season highlights the transformative power of storytelling to foster empathy," said Artistic Director Nell Bang-Jensen. "There is something for everyone: whether it's enjoying the music of The Go-Gos in the hilarious Head Over Heels, reveling in the surreal humor of Charly Evon Simpson's sandblasted, or ringing in the holidays with our seasonal concert. We hope that these productions and experiences illuminate the full range of human experience while bringing people together at our home in Norristown."

The season begins with the Theatre Horizon Holiday Concert, created and directed by Jess Johnson, star of Horizon's critically-acclaimed production of The Color Purple. Join Jess and many of her The Color Purple castmates in a retrospective holiday musical event that takes time to remember those we've lost and celebrate those we love this holiday season. This limited engagement runs December 9-11, 2022.

Next, join the royal family and their servants in the professional regional premiere of Head Over Heels, a hilarious, queer musical comedy featuring music by The Go-Go's-the most successful all-female-identifying rock band of all time. An oracle prophesizes that the kingdom of Arcadia will soon lose its "Beat"-the mysterious, divine force that has allowed for Arcadia's ongoing peace and prosperity. Head Over Heels will have audiences tapping their heels and jamming out to iconic hits like "We Got the Beat," "Vacation," "Our Lips Are Sealed," and "Heaven Is a Place on Earth." Performances run February 11-March 12, 2023.

Finally, Theatre Horizon presents the regional premiere of Charly Evon Simpson's sandblasted. Angela and Odessa are falling apart. (No, like they're literally falling apart.) And the only person who can save them is Adah, a wellness guru who is shockingly still in one piece. Follow Angela, Odessa, and Adah through the desert as they search for a cure for their ailment before they get swept away completely from May 13-June 4, 2023.

For more information, visit theatrehorizon.org.