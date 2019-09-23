The Players Club of Swarthmore Announces JUNIE B. JONES THE MUSICAL!

Next up on the Second Stage, The Players Club of Swarthmore's Children's Series presents, Junie B. Jones The Musical. A delightful adaptation of four of Barbara Park's best-selling books, Junie B. Jones The Musical, is brought to life in a genuinely comical (and not strictly-for kids) musical. With lyrics by Marcy Heisler and music by Zinia Goldrich, Junie B. Jones The Musical is delightfully entertaining. Meg Cranney is both the director and choreographer and Alyssa Cherewaty is the music director.

After graduating from Kindergarten, Junie B. Jones (Devon Duffy, Carneys Point, N.J.), is entering first grade. Scrawling everything down in her Top-Secret Personal Beeswax Journal, Junie B. Jones deals with a whole new dynamic on the school bus, a new homeroom teacher and the possibility that wearing glasses will be necessary.

Additional cast members of Junie B. Jones The Musical include Bryan Mottershead, Philadelphia; Mollie Durkin, Havertown; Kat Lemon, Swarthmore; Gianna Medina, Swarthmore; Liz Houser, Aston; Laura Barron, Drexel Hill and Pat Walsh, Aston.

Junie B. Jones The Musical! runs from Saturday, Oct. 5, through Sunday, Oct. 13. Saturday performances are at 5 p.m. Sunday performances are at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Performances will be held in the "Second Stage Theater" on the second floor above the lobby. After each show the actors will be available in the lobby for photos and autographs. Buy tickets, either online at www.pcstheater.org, by calling OvationTix at 866-811-4111, or at the door. For more information about PCS including upcoming events, shows, ticketing and directions, visit www.pcstheater.org.

