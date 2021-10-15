The Philly POPS Will Present A PHILLY POPS CHRISTMAS

Santa Claus is coming to town for Philly's holiday tradition, A Philly POPS Christmas: Spectacular Sounds of the Season, running December 4-18 at the Kimmel Cultural Campus.

Music Director and Principal Conductor David Charles Abell returns for his sixth Christmas with the POPS, along with Broadway stars Scarlett Strallen and Hugh Panaro, guest pianist Charlie Albright, organist Peter Richard Conte, three choirs and Santa Claus, for a night of joy, wonder and memories with over 300 performers onstage.

"We can't wait to ring in the Christmas season in person with A Philly POPS Christmas," said Frank Giordano, President of The Philly POPS. "After this past year and a half, we could all use some Christmas joy and our favorite holiday traditions. Every Christmas with David Charles Abell has been special, but this will certainly be one to remember."

Broadway and West End star Scarlett Strallen makes her debut with the POPS for this performance. Scarlett is best known for her role as Mary Poppins and played the title role in both the Broadway and West End productions.

Philadelphia's own Broadway star Hugh Panaro celebrates his second Christmas with the POPS. Hugh is best known for his performance as the Phantom of the Opera and has played the role over 2,000 times. Hugh graduated from Temple University and attended La Salle College High School.

Following his debut in the 2020 streamed performance of A Philly POPS Christmas, piano virtuoso Charlie Albright will dazzle with his interpretations of Christmas favorites, along with a nod to Liberace.

Continuing the POPS' tradition, this performance will also feature The Philly POPS Festival Chorus, The African Episcopal Church of St. Thomas Gospel Choir, The Philadelphia Boys Choir, renowned organist Peter Richard Conte and a singing Santa Claus.

"The holidays are my favorite time of the year with the POPS," said Music Director and Principal Conductor David Charles Abell. "My first performance with the POPS was A Philly POPS Christmas-back in 2013. Every year, I plan a show that lives up to the name 'Spectacular Sounds of the Season.' This show kicks off the holiday season for so many in Philadelphia-and Scarlett Strallen, Hugh Panaro, Charlie Albright, our three choirs and Peter Richard Conte on the Fred J. Cooper Memorial Organ will fill you with the holiday spirit."

As part of another POPS holiday tradition, the winning school choirs of the B101 choir competition will also perform during the Wednesday, December 8 and Wednesday, December 15 shows.

More details and tickets available at phillypops.org/christmas. Tickets: $35-186