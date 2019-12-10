The Philly POPS Jazz Orchestra Of Philadelphia Brings Its Signature Swing To The Holidays

The Philly POPS Jazz Orchestra of Philadelphia, under the direction of Artistic Director for Jazz, Terell Stafford, will perform its beloved annual holiday performance of The Harlem Nutcracker with legendary guest artists Jeff Hamilton and Randy Brecker, December 14 in The Perelman Theater at The Kimmel Center.

The Philly POPS Jazz Orchestra of Philadelphia Holiday Celebration will showcase The Harlem Nutcracker-Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn's jazz arrangements of Tchaikovsky's Nutcracker Suite. The album, released in 1960, blends the iconic classical holiday themes with vivacious, jazzy energy. This is the sixth annual performance of the Harlem Nutcracker by the Jazz Orchestra, a tradition that started to honor the great saxophonist, Jimmy Heath. The Jazz Orchestra has played The Harlem Nutcracker every December since 2014.

The Philly POPS Jazz Orchestra of Philadelphia Holiday Celebration will feature two guest artists: drummer Jeff Hamilton and jazz-fusion trumpet player and Philadelphia native, Randy Brecker. Both renowned jazz musicians, Jeff and Randy represent an East-Coast-meets-West-Coast collaboration through their musical stylings. Both will be featured as soloists throughout the program.

This show will be the first Jazz Orchestra of Philadelphia shows presented by The Philly POPS.





Related Articles Shows View More Philadelphia Stories

More Hot Stories For You