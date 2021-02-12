The Philly POPS Announces Its 2021–2022 Lights Up! Showtime! Season

The Philly POPS has announced a dynamic new lineup for the 2021-2022 season, featuring eight exciting shows, with all-new programs and returning fan-favorite guest artists.

The 2021-2022 Lights Up! Showtime! season is now on sale at www.phillypops.org.

"As we look to the future for the return of live music, we're so excited to announce this new season," said Frank Giordano, President and CEO of The Philly POPS. "This season has something for everyone - and we're looking forward to seeing the talents of Music Director David Charles Abell and guest conductors Rickey Minor, Byron Stripling, and Stuart Chafetz. This season promises to be one of our best yet!"

"I'm delighted to lead the POPS as Music Director and Principal Conductor through this stellar season," said Music Director David Charles Abell. "The theme for this season, Lights Up! Showtime! speaks to our intention to light up the city with music. This season features an original show that I've created - HAMMERSTEIN: The Song is You. I'll also conduct POPS Rocks ABBA: Mamma Mia! And More..., A Philly POPS Christmas, and POPS Rocks Let It Be. And of course, this season will include plenty of surprises!"

In addition to the 2021-2022 Subscription Series, the POPS will also continue building its efforts outside of the concert hall-namely through The Salute Series, POPS in Schools, and POPSinSchools@HOME programs, which further the POPS' commitment to the City of Philadelphia and its people.