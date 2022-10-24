The People's Light Panto to Return With ALICE IN WONDERLAND in November

A beloved holiday tradition will return to People's Light with the world premiere of Alice in Wonderland: A Musical Panto. On her first day of skiddle mool-oops, we mean middle school!-Alice Liddle stumbles upon a strange book in the library and ends up in a mysterious, magical place. Cheer the heroes, boo the bad guys, and help Alice find her way home in this panto-tastic take on Lewis Carroll's madcap classic. Alice in Wonderland: A Musical Panto runs November 16 through January 1 on the Leonard C. Haas Stage. Single tickets start at $47, including fees. To purchase, call 610.644.3500 or visit peopleslight.org. People's Light is located at 39 Conestoga Road, Malvern, PA 19355.

As "the nation's primary creator of such specialized tomfoolery" (Newsworks) for almost two decades, People's Light has adapted the theatrical form of British pantomime into their own unique brand of holiday hilarity. With origins dating back to commedia dell'arte, pantomime takes a well-known children's story and turns it on its ear. Audiences of all ages gather in droves to partake in the songs, dances, topical jokes, and jovial camaraderie of this longstanding tradition. This year, People's Light is thrilled to welcome two Philadelphia icons to the panto family-comedy legend Jennifer Childs writes the book and award-winning drag performer Eric Jaffe is the audience's new guide through the magical mayhem. People's Light welcomes back Bill Fennelly, who also directed 2019's Little Red Robin Hood, and composer/lyricist Alex Bechtel, who penned the music and lyrics for 2016's Sleeping Beauty and has appeared as an actor in multiple past pantos.

The People's Light panto is entertainment for the entire family, and the audience is part of the action. Playwright Jennifer Childs, co-founder of 1812 Productions-the only professional theatre company in the country dedicated to comedy-is a big fan of audience participation. "While this is my first time writing a panto, I've discovered a lot of similarities between the panto form and my work at 1812 Productions," Childs says. "And I love that the panto addresses real things that kids experience, like starting a new school, in a fun and engaging way." Her goal for the audience is "to make you laugh with abandon and cry just a little."

When asked what he loves most about the panto, composer and lyricist Alex Bechtel says, "There's a surprise at every turn. And at every surprising turn is joy, delight, irreverence, and play, both among the cast and with the audience. Panto forms an instant family, but it's not a saccharine family. It's a real family in which everyone is yelling and throwing food."

"After the last few years of darkness, we want to bring some light," adds director Bill Fennelly. "We've been away from the theater for a few years and the panto feels like the perfect way to bring the community back together."

In addition to the role of Dinah/Cheshire Cat, award-winning Philadelphia drag performer Eric Jaffe serves as Drag/Gender Representation Consultant for the production. "This is my first experience with this theatrical form, but I feel like my everyday life is panto," Jaffe shares. "I am really excited to be a part of this new creation-a new idea of what the panto can be. I live in a performance world that doesn't have a fourth wall, so I am excited to bring that element of crowd work. The best thing about Wonderland is that anything goes."

Alice in Wonderland: A Musical Panto features company members Susan McKey (A Christmas Carol, Sense and Sensibility, all the pantos) as the March Hare, Mary Elizabeth Scallen (Shakespeare in Love, Little Red Robin Hood: A Musical Panto) as Miss Hart/Queen of Hearts, and Tom Teti (A Christmas Carol, Little Red Robin Hood: A Musical Panto) as the Dormouse. Returning artists include Kim Carson (Aladdin, Sleeping Beauty, Cinderella) as Stepmom/Red Queen, Eli Lynn (musical pantos Little Red Robin Hood, Aladdin, Sleeping Beauty) as Mean Flower/Tweedle, Justin Jain (Shakespeare in Love, Aladdin: A Musical Panto) as Dad/White Rabbit, and Angel Sigala (Mushroom, People's Playback Ensemble) as Ensemble/Swing. Making their People's Light debuts are Altamiece Carolyn Cooper as Mom/White Queen, Avery Goodname as Mean Flower/Tweedle, Patrick Halley as Bob/Caterpillar, Eric Jaffe as Dinah/Cheshire Cat, Grace Ellis Solomon as Alice, Alexis Tidwell as Hattie/Mad Hatter, and Tiara Whaley as Ensemble/Swing. Bryanna Martinez-Jimenez serves as understudy.

Jennifer Childs writes the book with Alex Bechtel as composer/arranger and lyricist. Bill Fennelly directs, assisted by Abby Weissman. Chris Haig designs the set, Rebecca Kanach designs costumes, Mike Inwood designs lighting, and Robert Kaplowitz designs sound. Abdul Hamid Royal serves as music director and plays the piano. Eli Lynn directs the fights and Melanie Cotton choreographs. Eric Jaffe serves as the production's drag/gender representation consultant. Company Member Kate McSorley Fossner stage manages, assisted by Jess McPhillips.

BIOS

Jennifer Childs (she/her) Playwright

People's Light: I Will Not Go Gently. Theatre Includes: Co-Founder (with Pete Pryor) and Producing Artistic Director of 1812 Productions. Creator of over 20 original works of comedic theater for 1812 including: The Carols (Book/Lyrics/Direction), This Is the Week That Is (Head-writer 16 years), To the Moon (Writer), It's My Party: The Women and Comedy Project (Writer/Director), Why I'm Scared of Dance (Writer/Performer), Double Down (Writer/Director), Always a Lady (Writer/Performer), Cherry Bomb (Book/Lyrics/Direction) and The God Project (Co-writer/Performer). Other performing credits include: The Happiness Lecture, The Laramie Project (PTC), Red Herring, Dex and Julie Sittin' in a Tree (Arden), Spin and Escape From Happiness (Wilma), Why I'm Scared of Dance (City Theatre Pittsburgh, Kohler Arts Center in Wisconsin, Act II Playhouse, Delaware Theatre Company).

Alex Bechtel (he/him) Composer/Arranger and Lyricist

People's Light: Shakespeare in Love, musical pantos Sleeping Beauty (Composer/Lyricist), Cinderella (Tomcat), and Arthur and the Tale of the Red Dragon (Sir Kay). Theatre Includes: Milwaukee Rep, Lightning Rod Special, Arden Theatre, Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival, 1812 Productions, Walnut Street Theatre, New Paradise Laboratories, Theatre Horizon, and more. He is the creator/composer of The West, Philadelphia Nocturne, and Cheer Up Dostoevsky, The Light Princess (Barrymore Awards for Original Music & Leading Actor in a Musical), and Lightning Rod Special's The Appointment ("Best of 2019" from The New York Times, TimeOut NY, and Vulture). His new musical, Penelope, a concert-theatre adaptation of The Odyssey, is currently in development. See and hear more at: alexbechtel.com

Bill Fennelly (he/they) Director

People's Light: Little Red Robin Hood: A Musical Panto. Theatre Includes: Broadway, Off-Broadway and regional. Recent projects include Michael Smerconish's "Things I Wish I Knew Before I Started Talking" for CNN, the world premiere musical You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown (Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park) I Hate Hamlet and Hairspray (Maltz Jupiter Theatre), and Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill (Actors Theatre of Louisville and Portland Center Stage). Director of Fly By Night (Dallas Column Award for Best Director of a Musical), Frankenstein - A New Musical Off Broadway, Original Assistant Director on Jersey Boys, Resident Director for The Lion King, staff director with New York City Opera at Lincoln Center, Phil Killian Directing Fellow at Oregon Shakespeare Festival, as well as projects at: Syracuse Stage, Dallas Theater Center, TheatreWorks Palo Alto, Playwrights Horizons, Hartford Stage Company, Goodspeed Opera House, Manhattan Theatre Club, Roundabout Theatre Company, and Arizona Theatre Company, among others. Associate Producing Artistic Director of The Acting Company and Assistant Artistic Director at Cirque du Soleil. Bill is an Associate Professor of Theatre at Drexel University in Philadelphia. Training: B.M. (Hartt School), M.F.A. in Directing (U.C.S.D.). Bill is currently pursuing his designation as a certified Linklater teacher.

Kim Carson (she/her) Stepmom/Red Queen

People's Light: musical pantos Cinderella (2018), Aladdin, Sleeping Beauty, Arthur and the Tale of the Red Dragon, and Cinderella (2013 ); The Master Builder, Six Characters in Search of an Author, and Anne of Green Gables. Theatre Includes: Arden Theatre, Theatre Exile, John W Engeman, 59 E 59, Montgomery Theatre, Virginia Stage Co, Walnut St, Passage Theatre, NJ Rep, Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival, Azuka Theatre.

Altamiece Carolyn Cooper (she/her) Mom/White Queen

People's Light debut. Theatre Includes: Regional credits include: Chicago (Matron "Mama" Morton), Hairspray (Motormouth), Caroline, or Change (Caroline), Into the Woods (Witch), Smokey Joe's Cafe (BJ), Escape to Margaritaville (Marley), Ain't Misbehavin (Armelia), Doubt (Mrs. Muller) National tour credits include: Rent (Mrs. Jefferson/u.s. Joanne), Diary of a Worm... (Mrs. McBee). Instagram: @altamiececarolyncooper

Avery Goodname (she/her) Mean Flower/Tweedle

People's Light debut. Theatre Includes: Avery's last time performing in an in-person musical was in February of 2020, when she worked with her lovely drag mother Eric Jaffe on The Lizard of Oz at The Painted Bride. When the pandemic hit, she left the theater and hit the stage as a drag queen, and has been performing and producing nightlife shows for two years now! However, she's very grateful for the opportunity to be in a musical again, and loves that she can share this experience with her drag mom one more time!

People's Light debut. Patrick is a New York-based actor whose work has been seen Off Broadway and at many of the country's major resident theaters. Theatre Includes: NYC: The Pearl Theatre Company, Ensemble Studio Theatre, Astoria Performing Arts Center. Regional highlights: Alliance Theatre, Cleveland Play House, Denver Center Theatre Company, Maltz Jupiter Theatre, Pioneer Theatre Company, Syracuse Stage, Westport Country Playhouse, Baltimore Center Stage, Arkansas Repertory Theatre, Virginia Stage Company, Flat Rock Playhouse, White Heron Theatre Company, and four seasons with the Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival. Film/Television Includes: Law & Order: SVU, Difficult People, and multiple national commercials. Patrick is a Bucknell graduate and native of Poughkeepsie, NY. Website: www.patrickhalley.com

Eric Jaffe (they/she) Dinah/Cheshire Cat, Drag/Gender Representation Consultant

People's Light debut. Eric Jaffe is a genderfull glamour monster and the recipient of the 2018 Philly Drag Awards, Best Host, Best Alternative Drag Queen, And Drag Queen of the Year as well as 2020's Performer of the Year. Theatre Includes: Eric starred in the original queer musical Basic Witches at The Arden, and starred and directed Jaffe St. Queer's productions: Thweeney Todd: The Flaming Barber of Fleek Street, at Franky Bradley's, the Barrymore recommended Gay Mis, and the Barrymore recommended Lizard of Oz at The Painted Bride Art Center. Currently you can find Eric hosting shows at Fabrika every weekend, as well as co-producing the new nightlife competition series Snatcherella 3000. For more on Eric Jaffe, check your local Wawa, by the milkshake machine, but also check out theericjaffe.com.

Justin Jain (he/him) Dad/White Rabbit

People's Light: Shakespeare in Love, Treasure Island: A Musical Panto (2007 & 2011), Aladdin: A Musical Panto, Gossamer. Theatre Includes: Wilma HotHouse Company member, recently appearing in The Cherry Orchard, Minor Character, Heroes of the Fourth Turning, among many others. Additionally, he has performed Off-Broadway and with regional theaters including: 1812 Productions, Arden Theatre Company, Lantern Theatre, Azuka, FringeArts, Shakespeare in Clark Park, McCarter Theatre, Theatre Horizon, Passage Theatre, Milwaukee Rep, The Assembly in Edinburgh, ASU Gammage, and Ars Nova NYC. Justin holds the 2019 Barrymore for Outstanding Performance in a Play for his work in The Great Leap at InterAct. Upcoming: KISS at The Wilma, The Play That Goes Wrong at 1812 Productions.

Eli Lynn (they/them) Mean Flower/Tweedle

People's Light: musical pantos Little Red Robin Hood, Aladdin, Sleeping Beauty. Eli is a trans nonbinary actor and artist based in Philadelphia. Theatre Includes: Orsino/Toby in Twelfth Night and Jean 3/Prince in Thrive (World Premiere, American Shakespeare Center), Aramis in The Three Musketeers (Cleveland Playhouse), Raymond in The Sea Voyage (Philadelphia Artists' Collective), Flute/Thisby in A Midsummer Night's Dream (PA Shakespeare Festival), Dorcus/Dion in The Winter's Tale (Folger Theatre), Danny/Diana in Sensitive Guys (World Premiere, InterAct Theatre), Flask in Moby Dick (Hedgerow Theatre), Aufidius in Coriolanus (Shakespeare in Clark Park). They are also an IDC-certified Intimacy Director and Barrymore-nominated fight choreographer whose fight/intimacy work has been seen at theatres including PA Shakespeare Festival, The Wilma, The Arden, People's Light, Playwrights Horizons (NYC), and Philadelphia Artists' Collective (PAC), where they are also an Artistic Associate. Website: www.Eli-Lynn.com

Susan McKey (she/her) March Hare

Company Member since 1988. People's Light: A Christmas Carol, Sense and Sensibility, Pride and Prejudice, Legacy of Light, Master Builder, End Days, Playhouse Creatures, Book of Days, Splittin' the Raft, Skin of our Teeth, and all the pantos. Theatre Includes: The Christians (Bristol Riverside Theatre, 2019 Barrymore Award Nominee), White Guy on the Bus (DTC/59E59 NYC), Unnecessary Farce (Act II), Time Stands Still (Act II/DTC), At Home at the Zoo (Philadelphia Theatre Company), Hedda Gabler and Goodnight Desdemona, Good Morning Juliet (Arden Theatre) - for which she won the first ever Barrymore Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Company member since 1991. People's Light: Last seen as the Nurse in Shakespeare in Love, Lady Nottingham in Little Red Robin Hood: A Musical Panto, and Wendy in For Peter Pan on Her 70th Birthday. Theatre Includes: Last seen in Into the Woods (Arden Theatre); A Man for All Seasons (Lantern Theater); Heroes of the Fourth Turning (Wilma Theater). Also 1812 Productions, Act II, Bristol Riverside, East Lynne (NJ), Gretna Theatre, Juniper Productions, Mill Mountain (VA), North Carolina Shakespeare Festival, Philadelphia Shakespeare Festival, PlayPenn, Weston Playhouse (VT). Other: Consults for FAIMER (Foundation for International Medical Education and Research) on faculty development and cross-cultural communication; writes cozy mysteries for fun and (maybe someday?) profit. Training: BA in Psychology, BA in Theatre (University of Michigan), MFA in Acting (Temple University).

Angel Sigala (he/him/él) Ensemble/Swing

People's Light: Actor in Mushroom and People's Playback Ensemble (Summer 2021), Teaching Artist in Residence. Theatre Includes: Bonnie & Clyde (Clyde Barrow, 11th Hour Theatre Company), A Chorus Line (Paul San Marco, Ocean City Theatre Company and Alan DeLuca, Bucks County CPA), Extreme Home Makeover (World Premiere, Theatre Exile), How To Use A Knife (Rolling World Premiere, InterAct Theatre Company), Evita, Lend Me A Tenor (Resident Theatre Company), Matilda, Elf: The Musical (Media Theatre), 25th Annual... Spelling Bee (Chip Tolentino, 11th Hour Theatre Company). Website: IG @_angelsigala, TikTok @angeljsigala

Grace Ellis Solomon (she/her) Alice

People's Light debut. Theatre Includes: Regional: Arden Theatre Company's Into The Woods (Little Red Ridinghood), Short North Stage's Little Shop Of Horrors (Female Swing). Socials: @thegraceellis, Website: www.thegraceellis.com

Tom Teti (he/him) Dormouse

Company Member since the beginning, 1974. People's Light: Over 150 productions, most recently A Christmas Carol, Cinderella: A Musical Panto, Aladdin: A Musical Panto, Sleeping Beauty: A Musical Panto, Stella and Lou. Theatre Includes: Most recently, Tommy and Me at Bucks County Playhouse. Short fiction published in anthologies: After Dinner Conversation and the Rittenhouse Writers' Group.

Alexis Tidwell (she/her) Hattie/Mad Hatter

People's Light debut. Alexis is a New York based actor from Memphis, TN. Theatre Includes: Beautiful: The Carole King Musical First National Tour as Little Eva, Shout Sister Shout! as Marvina (Seattle Rep), Katori Hall's The Mountaintop as Camae (Saint Michael's Playhouse), Little Shop of Horrors as Crystal (Portland Center Stage & Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park), The Wiz as Dorothy, Dreamgirls as Lorrell (Alhambra Theatre), Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella as Charlotte (Alabama Shakespeare Festival). Alexis has also performed on America's Got Talent, Dancing With the Stars, sang at Carnegie Hall, and background vocals for Michael Buble. Training: M.M. and B.M. in Choral Music Education (University of Tennessee). IG: @tinytidwell, Website: alexistidwell.com

People's Light debut. Theatre Includes: Favorite roles include Emmie Thibodeaux in Caroline or Change (Helen Hayes Award Outstanding Actress in a Musical), Ti Moune in Once on This Island, and Heather Chandler in Heathers.

TICKET INFORMATION

Preview performances for Alice in Wonderland: A Musical Panto are November 16, 17, 18, and 19 at 7pm. The production opens with an invite-only performance on Sunday, November 20 at 2pm and runs through Sunday, January 1. Tickets start at $47, including fees. People's Light also offers a range of ticket discounts, like 50%-off Access Nights, 25% off for educators and military, and discounted student and industry rush tickets. Learn more about available ticket discounts here. To purchase single tickets, visit peopleslight.org or call the Box Office at 610.644.3500. Special rates are available for groups of 10 or more. For more information, or to purchase group tickets, call Kelly Benedict at 610.647.1900, x111, or email benedict@peopleslight.org.

Recommended for ages 5 to 105! Run time is 2 hours and 15 minutes, including a 15-minute intermission.

Actors, prices, productions, performance dates and times are subject to change. Additional service charges will apply.

OPPORTUNITIES FOR STUDENTS

The panto is very popular with elementary and middle school students. People's Light offers 10am performances for school groups throughout November and December. To arrange a field trip for your classroom or homeschool group, contact Group Sales Associate Kelly Benedict at benedict@peopleslight.org or 610.647.1900 x111.

HEALTH AND SAFETY

Masks are currently required indoors at People's Light, regardless of vaccination status. Audience members must remain masked except when actively eating or drinking. For more information on policies at People's Light, please visit the Health and Safety page. Recommended protocols may shift with evolving local and national guidelines, so please continue to check this page for the most up-to-date information when planning your visit.

ACCESSIBILITY

People's Light offers a Relaxed Performance of Alice in Wonderland: A Musical Panto on Sunday, December 11 at 2pm. Relaxed Performances offer a judgment-free environment that invites individuals with autism, ADD, ADHD, dementia, and other sensory sensitivities to enjoy theatre in a relaxed, "shush-free" zone-a great option for parents with young children, too. The Relaxed Performance also features American Sign Language interpretation provided by Hands UP Productions. Audio description, provided by Nicole Sardella, is available upon request during this performance. Tickets to Relaxed Performances are $30, including fees. For more information, contact the Box Office at 610.644.3500.

Open Caption dates for Alice in Wonderland are December 27-January 1. During every performance this week, dialogue appears on an LED screen placed near the stage to benefit patrons with hearing impairments, as well as English language learners.

Our Smart Caption Glasses offer immersive, real-time captioning for live theatre. These revolutionary glasses display a synchronized transcript of the play directly on the lenses, and are customizable for your comfort. Glasses are available to reserve for performances of Alice In Wonderland starting December 20.

Service animals are welcome at all performances at People's Light. The Theatre offers a designated relief area and water bowl for their comfort.

People's Light offers a range of Audio and Visual Aids freely available to patrons, including audio headsets, T-Coil "induction" loops, large sensory supports like fidgets, noise-canceling headphones, and more. These supports are available on a first come, first served basis, no reservations required. Please pick them up from the House Manager in the theatre lobbies. Learn more about Accessibility at People's Light here.

THE FERN & FABLE AT PEOPLE'S LIGHT

Scratch cooking and theatrical sensibilities meet in the laid-back atmosphere of The Fern & Fable, just steps away from the Leonard C. Haas Stage. The Theatre's newly renovated on-site restaurant occupies three rooms of a 1700s farmhouse, complete with two working fireplaces and plenty of historic quirks. During warmer months, guests dine al fresco among lush gardens. Make a reservation on OpenTable. More information at TheFernandFable.com.

ABOUT PEOPLE'S LIGHT

Founded in 1974, People's Light serves as one of Pennsylvania's most accomplished professional non-profit theatres, known for its resident company of artists, wide array of productions, and innovative work with young people.

All Performance Dates:

P = Previews

O = Opening Night

A = Access Night R = Relaxed Performance

OC = Open Caption

