"________": AN IMPROVISED STAR WARS STORY Begins Philly Performances This May

"________": AN IMPROVISED STAR WARS STORY begins performances in May at The Playground at the Adrienne (2030 Sansom Street, Phila. 19103).

A band of talented comedy improvisers enters the Star Wars Universe and shows how even its most minor characters can save the Galaxy in a hilarious improvised show. You suggest the character and the journey begins. Because the shows are improvised, no show will be the same: what you see will never be seen again!

Critically acclaimed improviser Mary Carpenter and her son, Mykey, - lifetime Star Wars fanatics - direct and perform in this Star Wars tribute with six other talented improvisers. "This is a dream come true, since I introduced him to A New Hope at age 2," says Mary. "Seeing your mother as Jabba the Hut is disturbing, but I'm excited to improvise stories of more minor characters like Greedo sitting at Darth Vader's table in the cafeteria," adds Mykey.

Step into a galaxy far, far away as our cast of experienced improvisers and Star Wars fans transport you to thrilling worlds full of heroes and droids, starships of scoundrels and princesses, and spaceports full of scum and villainy. Your suggestions and ideas will be the kyber crystals that power the story.

For more information and tickets, visit https://www.comedysportz.philly.co