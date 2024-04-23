Philadelphia Ballet Will Perform THE DREAM and PRODIGAL SON To Close Out 2023/24 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Philadelphia Ballet will conclude its 2023/2024 subscription season at the Academy of Music with the upcoming presentation of The Dream, the whimsical, romantic ballet inspired by William Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream. Choreographed by Frederick Ashton and set to Felix Mendelssohn's tender score, the ballet captures the play's themes of love and magic, exploring a poetic space of imagination that will transport audiences to a realm where human meets the supernatural.

This dream world is paired with the powerful story of sin and redemption of George Balanchine's Prodigal Son, which showcases some of Balanchine's most daring choreography, set to equally bold music by Prokofiev and stunning sets and costumes by the great painter, Georges Rouault. Prodigal Son premiered in May 1929 and opened what was to be the last Paris season of Sergei Diaghilev's famed Ballets Russe. It also marked the first and only time that Balanchine worked with Sergei Prokofiev. The libretto, by Boris Kochno who was one of Diaghilev's main collaborators, is based on the parable in the Gospel of Luke. Kochno added drama to the story and emphasized the theme of sin and redemption. Prodigal Son is intended for mature audiences and parental discretion is advised.

The Dream runs May 9 through 12 at the Academy of Music with tickets starting at $25 and available for purchase here. The double bill opens with Prodigal Son and closes with The Dream.

"As we close out the 2023/2024 season, I am thrilled to present our audience with two of ballet's most highly regarded works: Frederick Ashton's 'The Dream' and George Balanchine's 'Prodigal Son,'” said Angel Corella, The Ruth and A. Morris Williams, Jr. Artistic Director. “These timeless ballets not only showcase the remarkable artistry and versatility of our dancers but also epitomize the rich tapestry of storytelling and emotion that ballet has to offer. ‘The Dream' transports audiences to a whimsical world of fairies and magic, while 'Prodigal Son' delves into the depths of human emotion and redemption. It is a privilege to bring these masterpieces to life on stage and share their enduring beauty with our audience."

"As we celebrate the conclusion of Philadelphia Ballet's remarkable 2023/2024 season, we also pay homage to the rich legacy of our organization, and its founding in 1963 by Barbara Weisberger,” said Shelly Power, The Dr. Carolyn Newsom Executive Director. “This milestone season has been a testament to our unwavering dedication to artistic excellence, innovation and the transformative power of dance. We are immensely proud of our achievements throughout this season and those before it, and we look forward to continuing our mission of inspiring audiences and enriching lives for many more years to come."

Audiences are also invited to learn more about the history of Prodigal Son during a live online conversation on April 29, from 6:30pm to 7:30pm with Philadelphia Ballet's artists and experts including Angel Corella, The Ruth and A. Morris Williams, Jr. Artistic Director and Beatrice Jona Affron, The Louise and Alan Reed Music Director. Enthusiasts will get to go behind the curtain and discover how the three famed artists came to work together for Prodigal Son and how it was influenced by the greater artistic movements of the 1920s. To register for this free online conversation please visit: PBProdigalSon.givesmart.com. This special opportunity is made possible by a generous contribution from Allen R. and Judy Brick Freedman.