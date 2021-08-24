The Irish Heritage Theatre Presents THE HOLY GROUND

The Irish Heritage Theatre announces its Fall 2021 streaming production, The Holy Ground by Dermot Bolger, directed by Peggy Mecham. IHT is finally back!

After a highly successful and critically acclaimed production of Woman and Scarecrow during its 2019-2020 season: "Descent into Madness and Confronting the Hereafter", The Irish Heritage Theatre had to close its doors due to Covid-19 for over a year (cutting the run of The Steward of Christendom short). Now, IHT is coming back with a virtual production that audiences can watch from the safety of their own homes. The play, The Holy Ground, has been filmed as a theatrical experience on Broadway on Demand. It is also part of the Fringe Festival. The company likes to call it a performance on screen- with set, lighting and all of the hallmarks of theatre- but stripped down to its rawest form of storytelling, with one actor (yours truly). There is nowhere to hide in this type of performance because of its simplicity, depth and straightforwardness. As always, the language and richness speak to its "Irishness". It is also incredibly timely, given the fact that the main character is isolated to the point where she doesn't feel she exists to the outside world.

A widow packs her deceased husband's papers into plastic bags and talks about her empty, silent life in Bolger's sad and powerful monologue. Monica married a young man called Swifty Hurley, who was shy and sweet, and loved soccer more than anything. But unable to cope with his inability to conceive a child, he becomes a right-wing conservative campaigner, leaving Monica to disappear into silence and fantasy. Now, after a funeral at which no-one knew who she was, Monica looks back at how their love came to a bitter end (Drama Online, The Holy Ground). The Holy Ground also has an excellent twist of an ending that will stay with audiences long after they leave the virtual theatre.

The IHT has been called a "bold little theatre company" who takes risks and has featured "dazzling performances". Given its size, the company is always challenging itself to produce the best possible theatre on a small budget. IHT's mission is to provide a window into the works of Irish and Irish American Playwrights, celebrating the rich history of the theatre of Ireland.

They have also announced additions to their production team. With new titles and a Black Lives Matter scholarship in place, they are increasing their dedication to providing opportunities to artists, designers, administrators and other team members of color, including Alvin Reese (he/him- recipient of the BLM scholarship/internship in technical direction), Dealva Declynn Aariv (they/them; box office manager), Barbie Orlanda (she/her; social media and web designer), Hezekiah Jackson (he/him; marketing expert), Carlos Ortiz (he/him; properties and set manager/builder), Connie Martinez (she/her; assistant grant writer and board member), David Kuong (he/him; technical supervisor/board member), Quinn Eli he/him (resident dramaturg) and Tony Kruth (filmmaker).

In addition to Mecham and Quinn, the production team includes Tony Kruth (film-maker), Carlos Ortiz (Set construction and design), Jack Zaferes (original score), David Kuong (script supervisor/sound and lighting technician).

The show will run 9/22-9/26 (the final week of the Fringe Festival). The performance can be viewed any time during those dates. Tickets are $15 (no surcharge). For production information and to purchase tickets go to: www.irishheritagetheatre.org or the Fringe website.