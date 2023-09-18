Temple Theaters to Present Tarell Alvin McCraney's CHOIR BOY in October

An exploration of Black queerness and the power of music.

By: Sep. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced Photo 1 Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced
Frankie Grande Will Lead THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Bucks County Playhouse Photo 2 Frankie Grande Will Lead THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Bucks County Playhouse
New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 3 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop!

Temple Theaters to Present Tarell Alvin McCraney's CHOIR BOY in October

How can you find harmony while remaining true to your voice? Written by Tarell Alvin McCraney, the Academy Award-winning writer of MOONLIGHT (based on his play "In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue"), CHOIR BOY is underscored by gospel and R&B performances (Choir directed by Vinroy David Brown, Temple MFA). The Tony Award-nominated play has been called a "tender meditation on Black queerness told through sublime music" by Alexis Soloski of the Guardian and Time Out New York's Adam Feldman says CHOIR BOY is "lyrical and touching...[bringing] a ringing, unapologetic queer black voice ...[that] offers valuable perspective on struggles that have too long been unsung."

CHOIR BOY, directed by Devon Sinclair, will be performed October 5th-8th 2023, at Tomlinson Theater, 2020 N. 13th St., Philadelphia, PA featuring Temple student performers. Tickets can be purchased through this ticketing link: Click Here

After its premiere at London's Royal Court Theatre in 2012, CHOIR BOY was performed in theaters worldwide. Opening on Broadway at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre in 2018, the production was awarded a Drama Desk award for Outstanding Music in a Play and a Tony Award for Best Sound Design. The highly-lauded Philadelphia premiere of the show was at Philadelphia Theatre Company in 2022.

A dramatic coming-of-age story filled with soaring music, CHOIR BOY takes place at the elite all-boys, all-Black Charles R. Drew Prep School for Boys where the story follows a young student, Pharus, on his journey to take his place as choir leader while navigating his queerness, his devotion, and his understanding of self. His peers surround him, some with support, some with vitriol, all exploring their own identities as young men of color.

St. Augustine is quoted as saying, "one who sings, prays twice." In CHOIR BOY the role of music is similarly captured as a way to create a double meaning, as a way to promote prestige, but also bring the corporeal to spiritual plane. The play shows how crucial it is, particularly for young people like Pharus, searching for meaning, to find beauty and discover themselves through music.

Content Warning: Racist and homophobic language with related violence, partial nudity.

COVID POLICIES FOR THE 2023-24 SEASON 

Temple University continues to be informed by guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the City of Philadelphia. Masking is no longer a requirement in Philadelphia, and is optional in indoor, non-healthcare spaces at Temple University. Due to the size of our venues, and for the safety of our unmasked performers, we strongly encourage audience members to be masked. Additionally, we ask any patron who is exhibiting symptoms to please coordinate with the Box Office to reschedule their visit. Visit the university's COVID-19 Resource Hub for additional information.

ABOUT TEMPLE THEATERS 

Located on the northern edge of the Avenue of the Arts, Temple Theaters, is the production arm of the Department of Theater, a program that has established itself as a destination for some of the finest university theater training in the nation. Temple University's Department of Theater offers undergraduate and graduate degrees in acting, design, directing, musical theater, playwriting and theater education. As part of Center for Performing and Cinematic Arts, the School of Theater, Film and Media Arts offers hallmark programs in theater, film and media arts that engage students with nationally and internationally recognized faculty and fuse the high-quality training with rigorous scholarship and artistry. 

 Performance Details: 

CHOIR BOY

By Tarell Alvin McCraney

Directed by Devon Sinclair

October 5th-8th, 2023 (5th, 6th & 7th at 7:30pm and 7th & 8th at 2:00pm) 

TICKET PURCHASE LINK

Artistic Team 

Director Devon Sinclair

Asst. Director Malik Muhammad

Music Director Vinroy Brown

Vocal Coach Lynne Innerst

Intimacy Coordinator Melanie Julian

Set Designer Mike Merluzzi

Costume Designer Wayne Fuller

Lighting Designer Maddy Connors

Sound Designer Michael Kiley

Props Master Lindsey Silver

Dramaturg Julissa Norment

Stage Manager Scarlet Garcia Pena

Cast

Pharus Young Aaron Stanford u/s Jayson Brown

David Heard Max Yilah u/s Avery Hannon

Anthony Justin "AJ" James Zachary White u/s Nigel Grant Jr.

Bobby Marrow Myles Knight u/s Rafi Mills

Junior Davis Jeremy Mitchell u/s Rafi Mills

Headmaster Marrow Matthu Minns u/s Nigel Grant Jr.

Mr.Pendleton John Fioravanti u/s Paul Scheb

Ensemble Rafi Mills, Avery Hannon, Jayson Brown, Nigel Grant Jr.




RELATED STORIES - Philadelphia

1
Kate Princes MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE Set to the Music of Sting to Embark on North American Tou Photo
Kate Prince's MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE Set to the Music of Sting to Embark on North American Tour in 2024

Sadler’s Wells' production of Message In A Bottle, the acclaimed dance theatre show by Sadler’s Wells Associate Artist Kate Prince, set to the music of 17-time Grammy Award-winning icon Sting, will embark on a major 10-stop North American tour in 2024. 

2
Theatre Philadelphia Unveils First Full Slate Of Barrymore Nominees Since 2019 Photo
Theatre Philadelphia Unveils First Full Slate Of Barrymore Nominees Since 2019

The Barrymore Awards return to honor the 2022-2023 theatre season in Philadelphia. With 66 productions recommended, this year's nominations celebrate the diversity of local artists and theatre companies. Stay tuned for the ceremony date and location announcement.

3
Musical Duos to Perform at The Living Room In Ardmore This Fall Photo
Musical Duos to Perform at The Living Room In Ardmore This Fall

A slate of seven different duos will bring singing seafarers, opera singers, singer-songwriters and master guitarists to The Living Room, the intimate, BYOB live music and entertainment venue at 104 Cricket Avenue in Ardmore that features lounge seating.

4
Penn Live Arts Receives Grant from The Pew Center for Arts & Heritage Photo
Penn Live Arts Receives Grant from The Pew Center for Arts & Heritage

Penn Live Arts (PLA) has received a $360,500 grant from The Pew Center for Arts & Heritage (the Center) in support of a three-year residency with Rennie Harris and his company, Rennie Harris Puremovement (RHPM). Learn more about the grant here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

See the First Television Spot for HARMONY on Broadway Video
See the First Television Spot for HARMONY on Broadway
Get A First Look At Poland's Non-Replica SIX the Musical Video
Get A First Look At Poland's Non-Replica SIX the Musical
David Byrne & More Talk HERE LIES LOVE's Immersive Sound Design Video
David Byrne & More Talk HERE LIES LOVE's Immersive Sound Design
View all Videos

Philadelphia SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Molière's TARTUFFE
Lantern Theater Company (9/07-10/08)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Story Pirates: The Amazing Adventure Tour 2023
Keswick Theatre (9/20-9/20)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Assassins
Arden Theatre Company (9/21-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Peter Samelson
Smoke & Mirrors Magic Theater (10/14-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Legend of Sleepy Hollow
Montgomery Theater (10/13-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Malpaso Dance Company
Penn Live Arts (10/06-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Doubt: A Parable
The Stagecrafters (9/15-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fiddler on the Roof
PCS Theater (9/08-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Princess Bride - An Inconceivable evening with Cary Elwes
Keswick Theatre (9/23-9/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hansel Kreutzberger ♦ Magic From Puerto Rico
Smoke & Mirrors Magic Theater (11/11-11/11)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You