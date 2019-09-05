TSquared Productions Presents HOW IT REALLY HAPPENS at Philly Fringe

how it really happens is a fly-on-the-wall, unromantic comedy that tackles the struggles of adulting as a 20-something in the 21st century (or any century.) In a world where people can speak as though they have self-knowledge but still simply have bad habits, what prods us to truly change?

The production is directed by Tom Frascatore and features Tess Ammerman, Heidi Danae Crane, Julian Blake Gordon, Nikki Hartung, Peter Newes, James Weeks and Kirk White. The script is written by playwright and lyricist T. Michael Vest.

Performances will be at 7:30pm in the Bob and Selma Horan Studio Theatre, located at 62 N. 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106. Tickets are available at the door or to book in advance at https://fringearts.com/event/how-it-really-happens/







