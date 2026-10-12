THE WEIR to Open at Lantern Theater Company in November

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Lantern Theater Company will continue its 2026/27 season with The Weir, by Conor McPherson. Guest director Matt Pfeiffer leads a cast of Lantern veterans including Dave Johnson, Anthony Lawton, Campbell O'Hare, Ian Merrill Peakes, and Lantern Artistic Director Charles McMahon.

The Weir runs Thursday, November 12 through Sunday, December 13, 2026, at St. Stephen's Theater in Center City Philadelphia; a complete schedule of performances and audience enrichment events is included in the fact sheet below.

In a small Irish pub on a lonely windswept hillside, a tight circle of local regulars is joined by Valerie, a young woman recently moved from Dublin into a nearby house. Hoping to impress newcomer Valerie, the men exchange tales of strange and unexplained local events. But when Valerie shares her own unsettling experience, the boundary between superstition and truth begins to blur. Conor McPherson's modern masterpiece explores the quiet power of storytelling as a means of human connection.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 19 Days 10 Hrs 57 Min 42 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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