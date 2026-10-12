THE WEIR to Open at Lantern Theater Company in November
Performances will run November 12 through Sunday, December 13, 2026.
Lantern Theater Company will continue its 2026/27 season with The Weir, by Conor McPherson. Guest director Matt Pfeiffer leads a cast of Lantern veterans including Dave Johnson, Anthony Lawton, Campbell O'Hare, Ian Merrill Peakes, and Lantern Artistic Director Charles McMahon.
The Weir runs Thursday, November 12 through Sunday, December 13, 2026, at St. Stephen's Theater in Center City Philadelphia; a complete schedule of performances and audience enrichment events is included in the fact sheet below.
In a small Irish pub on a lonely windswept hillside, a tight circle of local regulars is joined by Valerie, a young woman recently moved from Dublin into a nearby house. Hoping to impress newcomer Valerie, the men exchange tales of strange and unexplained local events. But when Valerie shares her own unsettling experience, the boundary between superstition and truth begins to blur. Conor McPherson's modern masterpiece explores the quiet power of storytelling as a means of human connection.
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