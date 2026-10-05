Indigenous Peoples' Day Philly to Mark 10 Years at Penn Treaty Park

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Indigenous Peoples' Day in Philadelphia is growing, and hundreds of community members are expected to gather at Shackamaxon (Penn Treaty) Park on Monday, October 12, 2026, from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM EDT for the 10th Annual Indigenous Peoples' Day celebration.

Organized by Indigenous Peoples' Day Philly, Inc. (IPD Philly), this year marks our 10th annual celebration, bringing Indigenous communities, artists, educators, knowledge keepers, and allies together. With the theme “Honoring Indigenous Knowledge Keepers,” we celebrate those who have carried our traditions, histories, and movements forward across generations. The family-friendly celebration will feature music, dance, storytelling, cultural demonstrations, speakers, Indigenous vendors, and educational activities.

This year's celebration also follows the October 1 introduction by Councilmember Kendra Brooks of a City Council resolution acknowledging Indigenous Peoples' Day on Monday, October 12, 2026. The resolution recognizes the Indigenous Peoples of the Americas, the Lenape Peoples (Delaware Tribes) as the original Indigenous peoples of the Philadelphia region, and the importance of historical truth, cultural respect, education, and partnership with Indigenous communities. The resolution would recognize Indigenous Peoples' Day but would not establish a permanent City holiday or change City law. Therefore, the October 8 hearing and vote offer an opportunity for community members to testify publicly and call for permanent recognition in the future. LEARN MORE

FEATURED SPEAKERS

The 2026 celebration brings together Indigenous leaders, Elders, educators, culture bearers, and community advocates whose voices reflect the living presence, histories, and contributions of Indigenous peoples in Philadelphia and beyond.

The event will welcome back Tonya Anna, Assistant Chief of the Delaware Tribe of Indians (Oklahoma), who will open the celebration with words of welcome and connection.

Returning to the stage is Elder Curtis Zunigha, a member of the Delaware Tribe of Indians and co-founder of the Lenape Center in New York City. He will share Lenape cultural knowledge and traditions rooted in Lenapehoking, the ancestral homeland of the Lenape people.

Also joining in is Elder Eugene Black Crow, a Lakota of the Oglala Sioux Tribe, Director of the Lakhota Woglakapo Project, and a member of IPD Philly's Board.

They will welcome back Kelly Dova, a Dakota from Lake Traverse Reservation and leader of the Coalition of Natives and Allies, bringing her voice and experience in building connections between Indigenous communities and allies.

They also welcome back Representative Christopher Rabb (200th district, Philadelphia County).

FEATURED PERFORMERS

Get ready for a lineup of Indigenous artists, musicians, dancers, poets, storytellers, and cultural knowledge keepers representing communities and traditions from across the Americas. From traditional dance and ancestral sounds to hip-hop, poetry, and contemporary Indigenous expression, this year's stage celebrates Indigenous creativity—past, present, and future.

Bear Tompkins, a member of Lenape, Lakota, and Arikara communities, brings decades of music, poetry, storytelling, and flute-making, sharing powerful reflections on Indigenous identity and contemporary life.

Returning to the Indigenous Peoples' Day stage, Miss Chief Rocka, a Nehiyaw (Cree) dancer from Frog Lake First Nation, will captivate audiences through Fancy Shawl, Hoop, and Round Dance, carrying Indigenous knowledge and tradition through movement.

Returning to the stage are Indigenous hip-hop artists Marcus “Quese” Frejo, a Pawnee and Seminole artist and producer, and “Ra” Jikotea Niaku'no Ruiz León, a Taíno-Borikua artist from Borikén (Puerto Rico). Their music brings Indigenous perspectives on land, identity, justice, and rights into the contemporary moment.

Tchin, a multi-award-winning storyteller, metalsmith, author, and flutemaker, will bring stories, artistry, and imagination to audiences of all ages.

Edgar Alcantara, “Cuauhcoyotl,” a champion of Native Mexican culture, will take the stage as a master Aztec dancer and Mayan trumpet player, celebrating the vibrant legacy and living traditions of Indigenous Mexico.

Sergio “Chucho” Cuadros, renowned composer and quena player from Peru, is expected to join the celebration, bringing the distinctive sounds of the Andes to Philadelphia.

Returning from New York City is Inkarayku, an Andean music ensemble, joined by Wayno dancers performing traditional Quechua songs and dances.

Philadelphia-based Huey Xolotl, an Aztec dance troupe, will showcase Indigenous Mexican traditions alongside Kamaxtle Xiuncoatl, Canpatlaneci, and other Indigenous dance groups, creating a vibrant celebration of movement, music, and heritage.

FEATURED INDIGENOUS VENDORS

Discover, shop, and connect with Indigenous artists and makers whose handmade work celebrates cultural traditions, creativity, and living Indigenous economies.

Returning vendor Tenangos Philly will showcase vibrant Otomi-Tepehua embroidery, highlighting the artistry and traditions of Indigenous communities in Mexico. Native American Greeting Cards owned by Shaldon Noel, a Dakota designer, and Petrichor Art, a queer, trans, non-binary, mixed-Indigenous duo, will feature handmade jewelry and original artwork. Kungi Sapa Moccasins & Crafts will showcase traditional Lakota leatherwork, while Native Crafts will offer jewelry, clothing, and artwork from the Kichwa Nation. Claudette Bryant, a member of the Shinnecock Indian Nation, will present handcrafted regalia and accessories made with leather and other natural materials.

More Indigenous vendors will be announced as their participation is confirmed.

This family-friendly event is open to the public, and we encourage everyone to join us for a day of celebration and education. Bring your blankets and chairs to enjoy the festivities at Shackamaxon (Penn Treaty) Park) on Monday, October 12, 2026, from 11 AM to 5 PM EDT.

For details and spread the word, visit the Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/share/1C4Pa9PBiJ/. If you cannot attend, you can watch the entire event online. In partnership with PhillyCAM, the event will be livestreamed on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/IPDphilly/ and on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/@ipdphilly.

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