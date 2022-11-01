THE ROYALE, PINKALICIOUS THE MUSICAL & More Lead Philadelphia's November Theater Top 10

Philadelphia is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.

THE ROYALE

Lantern Theater Company - November 10, 2022 through December 11, 2022

Set in 1905, THE ROYALE takes inspiration from the life of Jack Johnson, the first African American heavyweight world boxing champion. Ramirez's riveting drama is filled with the rhythms of the ring and of the people fighting for freedom, dignity, and success in a fascinating and important chapter in our national story.

Pinkalicious The Musical

The Keswick Theatre - November 06, 2022 through November 06, 2022

Pinkalicious the Musical is coming to the Keswick Theatre on November 6th at 3pm.Pinkalicious can't stop eating pink cupcakes despite warnings from her parents. Her pink indulgence lands her at the doctor's office with Pinkititis, an affliction that turns her pink from head to toe - a dream come true for this pink loving enthusiast. But when her hue goes too far, only Pinkalicious can figure out how to get out of this predicament.

The Glass Menagerie

Arden Theatre Company - October 06, 2022 through November 06, 2022

A cramped apartment. A family struggling to escape the past. And a Gentleman Caller who brings the one thing they all desperately crave - hope. Join us for Tennessee Williams' astonishing play about dreams, deception, and our collective need for connection.

Irving Berlin's White Christmas

Fulton Theatre - November 17, 2022 through December 31, 2022

Dance your way through the holidays with Irving Berlin's classic songs in this Christmas hit! Based on the beloved, timeless film, this heartwarming musical is brought to dazzling life onstage. Our largest dance show of the season sparkles with enormous tap numbers, revolving pianos, and a shimmering score featuring well-known standards including "Blue Skies," "I Love A Piano," "How Deep Is the Ocean" and the perennial title song, White Christmas is an uplifting musical celebrating family, holiday traditions, and counting your blessings.

Les Miserables

Academy of Music - November 02, 2022 through November 13, 2022

Cameron Mackintosh presents the acclaimed production of Boublil and Schnbergs Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, Les Misrables. This brilliant new staging has taken the world by storm and has been hailed as a reborn dream of a production (Daily Telegraph). Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, Les Misrables tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. The magnificent score of Les Misrables includes the songs I Dreamed a Dream, On My Own, Bring Him Home, One Day More and many more.Theatrical haze, gunshots and strobe lights will be in use during the performance.

Being Heard Fall Festival

Temple Theaters - November 04, 2022 through November 17, 2022

The BEING HEARD Fall Festival will feature relevant and timely pieces performed by Temple theater students. It includes new and devised work, concert-style performances of exciting docudramas and more!

Clue

Bristol Riverside Theatre - November 01, 2022 through November 20, 2022

a welcome throwback to an era of physical comedy The New York TimesIts a dark and stormy night, and seven dinner guests have been invited to a very unusual dinner party. Each of the guests has an alias, the butler offers a variety of weapons, and the host is, well... dead. So whodunnit? Join the iconic oddballs known as Miss Scarlet, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock, and Colonel Mustard as they race to find the murderer in Boddy Manor before the body count stacks up. Based on the cult classic film and the popular board game, Clue is a madcap comedy that will keep you guessing until the final twist.

Wolf Play

Theatre Exile - October 27, 2022 through November 20, 2022

A woman, longing for a child, finds a Korean boy looking for a new home on a Yahoo chat board. Her wife is a promising boxer on the verge of a pro-debut. The boy's original adoptive father was all set to hand him over... when he realizes that the boy would have no "dad". Caught in the middle, the child launches himself on a lone wolf's journey of finding a pack that he can call his own. Hailed by The New York Times hailed as "thrilling...probing and playful," Wolf Play by South Korean playwright Hansol Jung is a messy, funny and disturbing theatrical experience about the families we choose.

The Keswick Theatre - November 27, 2022 through November 27, 2022

Ingrid Michaelson is bringing her "It's Almost Christmas" Tour to the Keswick Theatre on 11/27, with special guests Tiny Habits. Born in New York City and raised by her mother, a sculptor, and her father, a classical composer, Ingrid Michaelson has artistry in her DNA. At four she began taking piano lessons, but it wasn't until after she graduated college with a degree in musical theatre and was touring the country in a theater troupe that she began to write her own songs, which would connect with millions. Her music taps into universal themes like self-doubt, betrayal, and of course love. Ingrid's music is released on the label she founded, Cabin 24 Records, which has released her gold and platinum hits, including "The Way I Am," "Girls Chase Boys," and "You and I." While Michaelson has established herself as an artistic force over the course of eight full-length albums, she's also experienced enviable success writing for other artists and for stage and screen. In 2020, she received her first EMMY® Award nomination for her original song "Build It Up," written for the hit series, Little Fires Everywhere. A lifelong Broadway fan, Michaelson made her stage debut in 2017, starring in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812and is now making her creative debut, composing the music and lyrics for the musical adaptation of the best-selling novel,The Notebook. She is currently working on multiple television and film projects while creating new music for her next record.

