THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW to Return for 9th Annual Tour

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The greatest holiday show south of the North Pole returns for its 9th year with another brand spankin' new wintertide wonder! Award-winning comedy icons, writers, actors, and drag queen powerhouses BenDeLaCreme & Jinkx Monsoon are coming back to town with the wildly successful, internationally acclaimed, The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show (BenDeLaCreme Presents). Directed, produced, and written by BenDeLaCreme, this year's show will tour 30 cities across the U.S. and Canada from November 6 - December 30 in major theaters – including the Boch Center Wang Theatre in Boston, MA, on November 28, 2026.

Tickets on sale now.

Throughout the show's 9-year history, Jinkx and DeLa have met sentient Christmas treats, twisted space-time with Dickensian Ghosts, ventured to the Nutcracker's Land of Sweets, as well as survived immaculate conceptions, A.I., body swaps, and elf attacks. You never know what wild and unexpected sleigh ride these queens have in store. Whatever the twists and turns, fans can expect another year of over-the-top camp spectacle, side-splitting gags, brand new songs, heartfelt storytelling, thrilling dance numbers, and iconic costumes. Hailed by Entertainment Weekly as 'the reigning queens of Christmas,' this show is not only a moment of respite, but a celebration of community, at a time when we need it most of all.

This year, fans will also get the chance to bring the magic of the Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show home with the forthcoming book, HOW THE QUEENS MADE CHRISTMAS: A Raunchy Holiday Romp for Festive Adults! written by BenDeLaCreme. Publishing on October 20th via Chronicle Books, HOW THE QUEENS MADE CHRISTMAS follows the adventures of the two queens as they find themselves mysteriously trapped in a book with only one way out: together! Through rhyming text and candy-colored illustrations, they spar through the challenge of creating a winning Christmas story—dashing through double entendres and many costume changes along the way. Bright, bawdy, and heartwarming, the book captures the subversive joy of the beloved queer holiday tradition for those who want to experience that very special Jinkx and DeLa cheer any time of year. HOW THE QUEENS MADE CHRISTMAS will include a bonus section of behind-the-scenes photos and lyrics from three of Jinkx and DeLa's singable original songs. Also publishing at the same time, a new book of twelve pop-out hanging ornaments featuring sassy holiday tips and quips to countdown the season in style.

BenDeLaCreme says, 'This year marks our 8th touring production, and my relationship with the 'Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show' feels just as fresh as it did when we started back in 2018. It's no easy feat to mount a brand new show every year but we owe it to our audiences who continue to return and bring new folks along the way. For the past 9 years, 'The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show' has given back to us what we hope to give out every holiday season: joy, community, lots of laughter, and a space to uplift each other. I love what I get to do as an entertainer, writer, director, producer, and now author, but it means nothing without the connection we have with our community. That connection is what drives us, and will continue to as we approach next year's 10th anniversary.'

Monsoon adds, 'Nine years, where does the time go?! You'd think it would feel like a daunting task, but every year, around this time, DeLa and I start getting excited that our time together is coming again. Somehow, every year, our amazing company makes something spectacular that exceeds even our own expectations — then we get to share it with our community at a very meaningful time. What a great way for a witch to spend the solstice.'

The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show is written by BenDeLaCreme with additional writing by Jinkx Monsoon, directed by BenDeLaCreme, and produced by BenDeLaCreme Presents (a company comprised of producers BenDeLaCreme, Kevin Heard, Gus Lanza, and Associate Producer Jin Moon). This year's tour marks the dynamic duo's 8th live holiday show production, following the massive success of seven previous holiday tours, and cult-classic holiday film The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Special in 2020. Since its inception, The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show has premiered a brand new show every year – a major achievement for two drag artists who tour annually at this scale.

For more information, visit jinkxanddela.com and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

TOUR DATES

November 6 - Charlotte, NC - Booth Playhouse @ Blumenthal Arts Center - PREVIEW

November 7 - Charlotte, NC - Booth Playhouse @ Blumenthal Arts Center - PREVIEW

November 8 - Charlotte, NC - Booth Playhouse @ Blumenthal Arts Center

November 11 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

November 12 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre

November 13 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre

November 14 - Columbus, OH - Southern Theatre

November 15 - Ithaca, NY - State Theatre

November 18 - Montreal, QC - L'Olympia

November 19 - Toronto, ON - Meridian Hall

November 20 - Ottawa, ON - Hard Rock

November 21 - Philadelphia, PA - Miller Theater

November 22 - Philadelphia, PA - Miller Theater

November 25 - New York, NY - New York City Center

November 27 - New York, NY - New York City Center

November 28 - Boston, MA - Boch Center Wang Theatre

November 29 - Kingston, NY - Ulster Performing Arts Center

December 1 - Pittsburgh, PA - Byham Theater

December 3 - Tysons, VA - Capital One Hall

December 4 - Cleveland, OH - Connor Palace

December 5 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Jack White Theatre

December 6 - Chicago, IL - Auditorium

December 8 - Minneapolis, MN - Pantages Theatre

December 9 - Omaha, NE - The Astro

December 11 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

December 12 - Albuquerque, NM - Popejoy Hall

December 14 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

December 16 - Medford, OR - Holly Theatre

December 17 - Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

December 18 - Tacoma, WA - Pantages Theater

December 21 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre

December 22 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre

December 23 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre

December 24 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre

December 27 - San Francisco, CA - Golden Gate Theatre

December 28 - San Francisco, CA - Golden Gate Theatre

December 29 - San Diego, CA - Balboa Theatre

December 30 - Los Angeles, CA - Dolby Theatre

ABOUT BENDELACREME

Director, Producer, Writer, Co-Creator, Co-Star, Author

BenDeLaCreme is an award-winning theatre and film producer, author, comedian, director, writer, and global drag artist known for her massively successful musical comedy, 'The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show,' which has spawned nine international tours (2018 - present) and the cult classic Christmas film, The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Special (2020). Her debut book, Jinkx & DeLa: How the Queens Made Christmas (due out October 20, 2026 via Chronicle Books) is a wacky and heartfelt illustrated holiday romp inspired by the hit show, that truly captures the magic, wonder, and community audiences have felt for nearly a decade.

After becoming one of the most beloved and iconic breakout stars of the RuPaul's Drag Race franchise, BenDeLaCreme harnessed her stardom and showmaking prowess to go where no queen has gone before: founding her own theatrical and film production company, BenDeLaCreme Presents. As the company's lead producer, DeLa's mission has always been clear: to create more opportunities for queer and trans talent to thrive in the entertainment business—both in front of the camera, behind the camera, on stage, and off stage.

DeLa first rose to notoriety in the Seattle drag scene almost 20 years ago with her high level hybrid productions incorporating elements of drag, burlesque, live music, puppetry, visual art and contemporary dance into a new kind of fully scripted narrative story telling. These shows laid the groundwork for what she would turn into global touring hits. Along with the holiday tours and film, she's written, produced, and directed critically-acclaimed solo works including, Terminally Delightful, Cosmos, Inferno A Go-Go, and Ready To Be Committed. Known for her quick wit and sharp mind, as well as her work as a choreographer, Costume Designer, and production designer—DeLa strives to make politics, philosophy, science and literature all more accessible through entertainment. Forbes said it best: 'keeping you entertained while making you think about your place in the world is all a part of the BenDeLaCreme experience.' TheaterMania calls her work 'spectacular… helping to redefine what cabaret can be: an intoxicating cocktail of high, low, topical, and timeless' and The New York Times has hailed her as 'self-possessed and chameleonic.'

Her hilarious and smart comedy has landed her appearances on After Midnight (CBS), Family Feud (ABC), the TODAY Show (NBC) and a cameo role in the Hulu hit holiday film Happiest Season (2020) directed by Clea Duvall.

Beyond her solo works, BenDeLaCreme also directed Monét X Change's one-woman show Life Be Lifin' which premiered at Edinburgh Fringe Festival to rave reviews, and directed and co-wrote Jinkx Monsoon's sold-out Carnegie Hall show on Valentine's Day 2025. In 2026, she served as the dazzling and hilarious host for Dita Von Teese's Nocturnelle UK & Europe tour, and last year she joined the cast of Chicago's circus theater show, Teatro ZinZanni for a limited run.

BenDeLaCreme has continued to utilize her massive platform to fight back against anti-LGBTQ+ hatred and legislation in the U.S. with appearances at The Daily Show, MSNBC, and NPR. DeLa educates audiences on how politics and dangerous rhetoric negatively impact the queer and trans community on a global scale, as well as offers a message of hope to keep fighting.

ABOUT Jinkx Monsoon

Co-Creator, Co-Star

Jinkx Monsoon (she/her) is a bonafide Broadway supernova, award-winning actor, comedian, recording artist, and two-time RuPaul's Drag Race winner known for shows like Oh, Mary!, Chicago, Little Shop of Horrors, Pirates! The Penzance Musical, and End of the Rainbow.

Her performance as Mary Todd Lincoln in the Tony Award winning Oh, Mary! was hailed as one of the 'best performances of 2025' by The New York Times, People Magazine, and USA Today, with People calling her 'one of the most versatile talents working on the stage today.' Monsoon's 8-week limited run was completely sold-out, achieving the highest grossing performance since Cole Escola left the show, and she will now reprise her role in the West End production of Oh, Mary! this August for a limited 6-week run. This spring, Monsoon took on her first dramatic role to wide acclaim by playing Judy Garland in the London revival of End of the Rainbow by Peter Quilter, directed by Rupert Hands.

Monsoon began her Broadway career in 2023 as Matron 'Mama' Morton in the longest-running Broadway musical Chicago, where she broke box office records during an extended 10-week run. She then went on to become the first trans woman to play Audrey in the Off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors opposite Corbin Bleu, and landed her first original role last year with top billing in the Tony-nominated revival, Pirates! The Penzance Musical. Pirates! led her to the Tonys stage for a knockout performance and a Drama League Award nomination for Distinguished Performance. Variety hailed Monsoon's performance as Ruth as a 'triumph' adding, 'Broadway should be honored to have her gracing the boards, as she is sure to be canonized as one of the all-time comedy greats.'

In addition to Broadway, Monsoon blew audiences away with her masterful and frightening performance as Maestro on the beloved British sci-fi series Doctor Who (BBC / Disney+). She has toured the world performing original cabaret shows with music partner Major Scales, including the hit Off-Broadway sensation The Vaudevillians, as well as eight international tours of the wildly successful The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show with longtime collaborator and RuPaul's Drag Race alum BenDeLaCreme. In 2023, she embarked on her first major concert tour with a live band titled 'Jinkx Monsoon: Everything at Stake' which performed in sold-out theaters across 44 cities, and in 2025 she headlined her first Carnegie Hall concert which also sold out.

Additional accolades include the Gregory Award for her portrayal of Hedwig in Hedwig and the Angry Inch and The MAC Award for original show, The Ginger Snapped. As a recording artist, Monsoon has released three critically-hailed albums of original music written by Major Scales including The Virgo Odyssey, The Inevitable Album and The Ginger Snapped.

As a voice actor, Monsoon has voiced characters for animated shows such as 'Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake' (playing the iconic character Lemongrab), 'Steven Universe' (playing Emerald), 'Helluva Boss,' 'Mighty Magiswords,' 'Bravest Warriors,' and more.

Monsoon first garnered an international fan base following her win on RuPaul's Drag Race Season 5 (2013), and continued her winning streak on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 (2022) where she was crowned 'Queen of All Queens,' winning the competition against all previous winners.



Photo Credit: Magnus Hastings, Design by Brendan Haley)

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