Sleeping Beauty Fairy Tale Musical THORNROSE to be Presented At The Shawnee Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Shawnee Playhouse, celebrating its forty-fifth season, will present Thornrose, the Sleeping Beauty Fairy Tale Musical, from September 14th through September 29th, 2024. Directed by Johanna Gelbs and choreographed by Laurel Cameron, this magical, enchanting musical features veteran top talent from The Poconos, including Midge McClosky as Orchid The Wicked, Della Baird as Princess Aurelia, Thomas Russo as Prince Alejandro/Raven Boy, Rocco Martincic as Minstrel, Julianna Mosser as Camelia, Anya Cameron as Rosalinde, Belly Cameron as Mynthe, Stephen Hellman as King Hannibald, Lori Flanagan as Queen Silkenshade, and Carlos Valentin as King Alejandro.

Thornrose, the Sleeping Beauty Fairy Tale Musical, with music and lyrics by Michael DeMaio, and adaptation and book by Jan Lindvik, is based on The Brothers Grimm's fairy tale and Charles Perrault's rendition of the original story. Norwegian writer, Jan Lindvik's, creative, exciting and adventurous adaptation of the famous Brothers Grimm’s classic fairy tale and Michael DeMaio's lovely, soaring, and eclectic music is sure to please and entertain theatergoers of all ages. This timeless and enchanting musical promises to delight and inspire its audience. This is not your children's bedtime story version of Sleeping Beauty, but a full scale musical adaptation that will leave its audience mesmerized and spellbound.

This delightful, mystical musical rendition features many other local talent that audiences have come to know and love, including Daniel Stone as Boy Prince Alejandro, Jules Gindraux as Lord Chamberlain, Chase Cameron and Kasper Valentin as Gargoyles, Averie Cameron and Torin Murphy as Jugglers/Acrobats, and Luke Swierczek, Angello Revilla III & Kaela Shade as Soldiers/Guards. Produced by Charles and Ginny Kirkwood, the creative crew for Thornrose, the Sleeping Beauty Fairy Tale Musical features a veteran technical team, including Midge McClosky, executive director of the Shawnee Playhouse, Johanna Gelbs as director, Jules Gindraux as music director, Laurel Cameron as choreographer, Susan McCann as stage manager, Barbara Beltz as costumer, Kenneth Card as promotional photographer, Robert McClosky as media manager, and Samantha Cameron as press writer.

Showtimes, dates, and ticket prices are as follows:

2:00pm: September 14th, 15th, 20th, 21st, 22nd, 28th, and 29th

7:00pm: September 14th, 21st, and 28th

Tickets are $22.00 each for adults, $19.00 each for seniors, and $15.00 each for children seventeen and under. Meal and a show tickets are $50.00 (adults), $45.00 (teen, aged, fourteen to seventeen years old), and $30.00 (children, aged four to seven years old).

For more information on show dates, times, and to purchase tickets online, please visit The Shawnee Playhouse at www.shawneeplayhouse.org. If you need further assistance, please call the Shawnee Playhouse Box Office at 570-421-5093. Enjoy the show!



Comments