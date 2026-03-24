Shawnee Playhouse Calls for Entries to Original Playwright Series 2026

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Shawnee on Delaware, PA - The Shawnee Playhouse, celebrating its forty-eighth season, is accepting submissions for The Shawnee Original Playwright Series Theatre Festival, from now until April 3rd, 2026. Final performances of these original works will run for one weekend only, from August 21st through August 23rd, 2026.

The Shawnee Original Playwright Series (S.O.P.S.) is a three-day, summer theatre festival that showcases a variety of award-winning, world premiere productions of short, one-act, and full length plays and musicals, that are exclusively produced, directed, read, and performed at The Shawnee Playhouse, under the executive direction of veteran thespian, Midge McClosky. Each year, The Shawnee Playhouse produces original submitted works of local and surrounding area playwrights. Responsibility for final production, direction, and casting of these winning plays and musicals lies solely with the discretion of the executive staff of The Shawnee Playhouse. No monetary prize or compensation is paid. For complete submission rules and requirements, please visit https://www.shawneeplayhouse.org/original-playwrights or contact Midge McClosky at ShawneePlayhouseExecDir@gmail.com.

Showtimes, dates, and ticket prices for the Summer Theatre Festival are as follows:

3:00pm-9:00pm: Friday, August 21st

2:00pm-8:00pm: Saturday, August 22nd

12:00pm-5:00pm: Sunday, August 23rd

Tickets are $30.00 each for the entire three day festival.

For more information on specific show dates, times, and to purchase tickets online, please visit The Shawnee Playhouse at www.shawneeplayhouse.org. If you need further assistance, please call the Shawnee Playhouse Box Office at 570-421-5093.